Blacksburg council approves taller Midtown buildings

The exception for that building comes on the heels of the town granting another height exemption for a $9.8 million parking garage that Blacksburg plans to pay for and own as part of its contribution to the old middle school site’s redevelopment. The roughly 330-space, six-story garage will be paired with a new town police station.

The other items council approved for the project pertain to the property’s rezoning last year. Among those measures are an increase in permitted surface parking and the allowance of stacked townhouses, which involve the placement of two-story units over another.

While council passed the latest requests for the site, some members did raise concerns about the increase in surface parking.

Hager-Smith said the additional surface parking — which is slated to add 15 more spaces than initially planned — appears to counter the town’s plan to build the garage. She said it’s also less elegant from an aesthetic perspective.

“Our hope with the garage was to avoid a space that looks like a suburban office park,” she said.

Still, Hager-Smith said the town is eager to see the project succeed, especially in light of the economic blows from the COVID-19 pandemic. She said she’s glad to see the project still progressing despite that.