Blacksburg council approves taller Midtown buildings

BLACKSBURG — The old town middle school site will have at least two structures that will exceed the general 60-foot downtown building height limit.
Town Council gave the green light last week to the building height exception after it unanimously passed a string of requests for redevelopment of the site.
The roughly 20-acre property on the corner of South Main and Eheart streets is slated to undergo a massive redevelopment that includes a mixture of commercial, residential and civic uses.
After years of debate over the site’s future, the town council finally gave the go-ahead for the redevelopment of the site last year when it passed a crucial rezoning. However, other measures have been added since.
“I think as this process rolls out, we begin to see just what extraordinary level of detail is required,” Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith said. “I think it’s going to be a better project.”
The latest building height exception was granted due to a conditional use permit that council approved for the Midtown Redevelopment Partners, the firm that owns the site and is spearheading the project.
The building is a mixed-use structure — it is slated to house retail, possibly some office and residential uses — that will be located close to the center of the site. The maximum height the town will allow for the building is 70 feet.
The exception for that building comes on the heels of the town granting another height exemption for a $9.8 million parking garage that Blacksburg plans to pay for and own as part of its contribution to the old middle school site’s redevelopment. The roughly 330-space, six-story garage will be paired with a new town police station.
The other items council approved for the project pertain to the property’s rezoning last year. Among those measures are an increase in permitted surface parking and the allowance of stacked townhouses, which involve the placement of two-story units over another.
While council passed the latest requests for the site, some members did raise concerns about the increase in surface parking.
Hager-Smith said the additional surface parking — which is slated to add 15 more spaces than initially planned — appears to counter the town’s plan to build the garage. She said it’s also less elegant from an aesthetic perspective.
“Our hope with the garage was to avoid a space that looks like a suburban office park,” she said.
Still, Hager-Smith said the town is eager to see the project succeed, especially in light of the economic blows from the COVID-19 pandemic. She said she’s glad to see the project still progressing despite that.
Councilman John Bush said some of the latest requests reflect some of the tough issues he’s had to grapple with in recent times. He pointed to the subject of downtown building heights, an issue town council also visited when it gave the Virginia Tech Foundation the go-ahead for a 236,000-square-foot, five-story building that will go near the corner of Prices Fork Road and North Main Street.
For the Tech Foundation project, Blacksburg approved a zoning change that allows buildings of up to 100 feet tall with the granting of a conditional use permit. Bush questioned whether that change would open the gates to developers seeking to build exceptionally tall buildings, an issue he said could lead to development Blacksburg is not quite ready for.
“The hard part of being a council member is knowing where that line is, between allowing new stuff to happen and keeping the old feeling, the way the town used to be,” he said. “That’s a hard thing to do.”
Another matter town council approved this past week is the allowance of ground floor-level apartments in the town’s downtown commercial district, a setup that otherwise can’t exist in that zone.
Multi-family dwellings will be allowed on ground floors as long as they meet a string of conditions:
- Dwellings be located in an at least 10-acre development.
- Dwellings must be in a mixed-use building with commercial or office uses on the ground floor.
- The location of the residential units will not face a public street.
- There is a common entry point shared by the residential and nonresidential portions of the ground floor.
