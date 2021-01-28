Blacksburg council members inquire about local police attendance at Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Blacksburg Councilman John Bush said he’s surprised at a response he received from Montgomery County Sheriff Hank Partin on this question: Did any county deputies take part in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6?
Following an additional question on the subject from Blacksburg Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith, Partin on Jan. 21 wrote: “Aside from Bush and yourself we have received no other inquiries regarding this matter. I am not aware of any one from our organization who was either involved with the events on January 06 or in D.C. I have no intention of conducting any inquiries or investigations of my personnel in regards to this matter.”
The push from the two Blacksburg elected officials comes amid the ongoing fallout of an incident that led to the deaths of five people and that drew global scrutiny.
Some Southwest Virginians have faced repercussions from their involvement.
On Jan. 13, federal authorities charged two Rocky Mount police officers with a misdemeanor of knowingly entering a restricted building without authority to do so to engage in conduct that disrupts government business; and a petty offense of engaging in disruptive conduct in the Capitol in order to interfere with a session of Congress.
One of the officers took a selfie of him and his colleague inside the Capitol crypt on Jan. 6. They have since been fired from the department.
Bush said he’s pressing the matter because the community needs to know whether its law enforcement personnel, who he said have sworn to take an oath to the Constitution, took part in an insurrection to overthrow a democratically elected government. Additionally, several citizens have asked him about the issue, he said.
“I would think people would be concerned — both within the professional law enforcement community and citizens in the county — about whether our law enforcement personnel had … any participation in the attack on the Capitol,” Bush said, stressing that he does not know if any local deputies were in D.C. “We’ve seen what happened to the two individuals in Rocky Mount, but they were very unprofessional and not very intelligent in terms of posting what they did on social media.”
Bush said he's disappointed with Partin's response.
“I was surprised he wouldn’t offer any response. In my view it wasn’t that hard of a question,” Bush said. “His response was really stunning.”
Bush further expressed his disappointment to Partin in an email Tuesday.
Bush told Partin that the problem isn’t about the First Amendment right to free speech and assembly. Bush said it also isn’t about whether any county deputies attended the rally before the riot.
“This question is whether or not our law enforcement officers participated in the mob insurrection and attack on our United States Capitol,” Bush said. “I was hoping your reply would be: ‘I have inquired and determined that none of our officers participated in the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021; or I have not inquired, but I will and will let you know what I find out.’”
Bush said it’s an important part of Partin’s duty to assure county citizens that the sheriff’s deputies — who Bush said have sworn to enforce the laws of the Commonwealth and to protect the Constitution — are not breaking laws in other parts of the country.
Partin on Wednesday said he stands behind his comment to the Blacksburg officials.
“I meant exactly what I said in the response I sent,” Partin said.
Partin is a Republican first elected in 2015 who runs a department independent of direct oversight from local governing bodies. He said his deputies know it’s imperative that they are upfront and honest with the sheriff about themselves and anyone else who ever shows improper conduct “or conduct unbecoming of a member of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.”
“I trust each and every one of the men and women of our organization and they know that I will always stand and fight for them as long as they are doing the right thing,” Partin wrote in an email Wednesday. “I have no intentions of conducting some witch hunt investigation of our deputies, especially at a time when morale among the men and women of law enforcement is at an all-time low. Veiled and targeted accusations do not influence me. I would rather stand behind those who still put on that badge every day and serve their communities the best they can.”
Bush said he also made the same inquiry to Blacksburg Police Chief Anthony Wilson.
Blacksburg Town Manager Marc Verniel, who is Wilson's boss, wrote in an email Wednesday that the locality has no information or any reason to believe that any of its employees, police officers included, took part in the unlawful events at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
Wilson echoed Verniel’s point.
“I understand the manager has already commented on this,” Wilson told The Roanoke Times Wednesday.
Officials with several other law enforcement agencies in the New River and Roanoke valleys each said that they do not know of any of their personnel being present in the Jan. 6 riot.
The Roanoke Police Department said in a statement: “We are not aware of any employees who are under investigation for activities that took place in Washington D.C. earlier in January. No employees acted in a law enforcement capacity at the Capitol during that time either.”
The Salem Police Department made a similar statement to Roanoke, but the former did say that one of its officers was called up on National Guard duty for the inauguration.
The town of Christiansburg did an internal review and found nothing indicating that any of its personnel was present in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, according to town officials.
“Additionally, we have received no information from federal or state authorities, nor from the public, to indicate the involvement of any Christiansburg Police Department personnel,” according to a statement from Christiansburg Police Chief Mark Sisson. “Should information arise indicating agency personnel were involved in criminal behavior, it would be thoroughly investigated both through our internal affairs process, as well as through full cooperation with any federal or state criminal investigation.”
Staff writer Alicia Petska contributed to this report.