Blacksburg council members inquire about local police attendance at Jan. 6 Capitol riot

“This question is whether or not our law enforcement officers participated in the mob insurrection and attack on our United States Capitol,” Bush said. “I was hoping your reply would be: ‘I have inquired and determined that none of our officers participated in the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021; or I have not inquired, but I will and will let you know what I find out.’”

Bush said it’s an important part of Partin’s duty to assure county citizens that the sheriff’s deputies — who Bush said have sworn to enforce the laws of the Commonwealth and to protect the Constitution — are not breaking laws in other parts of the country.

Partin on Wednesday said he stands behind his comment to the Blacksburg officials.

“I meant exactly what I said in the response I sent,” Partin said.

Partin is a Republican first elected in 2015 who runs a department independent of direct oversight from local governing bodies. He said his deputies know it’s imperative that they are upfront and honest with the sheriff about themselves and anyone else who ever shows improper conduct “or conduct unbecoming of a member of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.”