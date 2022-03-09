Blacksburg council OKs affordable housing project amid opposition

BLACKSBURG — The Town Council approved a rezoning late Tuesday night for a much debated affordable housing development, a decision that went against the calls of most of those in the room who showed up to speak on the project.

The council, on a 5-1 vote, approved reclassifying just under 3 acres of land on the southeast corner of Country Club Drive and South Main Street from a R-5 transitional residential district to a planned residential district, a designation that gives the developer — Community Housing Partners — the green light to build a larger project than what would have otherwise been allowed.

Councilman John Bush cast the lone vote against the rezoning. Councilman Michael Sutphin, who works for CHP, recused himself from the matter Tuesday and was absent from council chambers for most of the more than three hours spent on the measure.

Called Legacy on Main, the development will be a 56-unit apartment building that will use low income housing tax credits. To qualify, residents will be allowed to earn up to 80% of Blacksburg’s area median income, which CHP said is $63,000 a year for a family of four in town.

Among the points CHP and the project’s supporters have touted is how it would begin remedying an issue that critics have said has effectively kept a section of the labor force from living in Blacksburg, one of Southwest Virginia’s costliest real estate markets.

Despite the touted benefits, the development has turned into one of Blacksburg’s most hotly debated land use issues in some years due to many neighboring residents’ concerns over the project’s planned density.

Councilwoman Susan Mattingly said on Tuesday the project pitted two otherwise important priorities against each other: Quality of life versus housing affordability.

“I’m confident this development does not imperil the quality of life of this neighborhood,” she said, adding that the town must take as much consideration for those who could end up living in the apartments later. “Although they are not present today, they matter.”

The council hosted a public hearing on the rezoning before they voted and the subject alone drew more than 100 people to the Blacksburg municipal building Tuesday, some of whom spilled into the lobby and followed the meeting on a television.

Of the nearly 40 people who spoke, only about a quarter voiced support for the project. A small number of demonstrators in favor of the rezoning also gathered outside the building, with some of them holding puppets as part of what they said was a fun way to try to boost engagement with those attending the meeting.

This breaking story will be updated.

