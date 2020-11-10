Blacksburg council OK's special tax district, extends COVID-19 restrictions

BLACKSBURG — The Town Council on Tuesday unanimously approved the creation of a special tax district that will provide the money for repaying some of the debt on a nearly $10 million parking garage.

The garage will be paired with a new police station and will be just one of the structures added in the redevelopment of the old Blacksburg Middle School site, a roughly 20-acre property located in a prime section of the town’s downtown.

The tax district, which passed on a 7-0 vote, will require all owners of property within the site to pay an additional 20 cents on their town real estate tax rate.

Blacksburg property owners currently pay a rate of 26 cents per $100 of assessed value, or an annual bill of $260 for the owner of a home assessed at $100,000. That is in addition to Montgomery County’s rate of 89 cents, which translates to $890 a year for a home with the same value.

The special district will remain in place until the collection of the principal amount of $2.6 million, along with the additional amount owed in interest.

Town attorney Larry Spencer stressed that the money raised from the district will have limited use.