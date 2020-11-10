Blacksburg council OK's special tax district, extends COVID-19 restrictions

BLACKSBURG — The Town Council on Tuesday unanimously approved the creation of a special tax district that will provide the money for repaying some of the debt on a nearly $10 million parking garage.
The garage will be paired with a new police station and will be just one of the structures added in the redevelopment of the old Blacksburg Middle School site, a roughly 20-acre property located in a prime section of the town’s downtown.
The tax district, which passed on a 7-0 vote, will require all owners of property within the site to pay an additional 20 cents on their town real estate tax rate.
Blacksburg property owners currently pay a rate of 26 cents per $100 of assessed value, or an annual bill of $260 for the owner of a home assessed at $100,000. That is in addition to Montgomery County’s rate of 89 cents, which translates to $890 a year for a home with the same value.
The special district will remain in place until the collection of the principal amount of $2.6 million, along with the additional amount owed in interest.
Town attorney Larry Spencer stressed that the money raised from the district will have limited use.
“It makes it clear that the money raised in the district can only expended within the boundaries of the district,” Spencer said.
The rest of the new garage’s debt will be paid off with a variety of other tax revenues created by the redevelopment of the old middle school site.
Spearheaded by Midtown Redevelopment Partners, the old middle school site project is slated to feature a mix of residential, commercial and civic properties and some open spaces.
The garage will be a “linchpin piece in the success of the development,” Councilwoman Susan Mattingly said. “It’s for that purpose only.”
The garage will have roughly 330 spaces and be a six-story structure. The structure will be paired and built in conjunction with a new town police station, an estimated $16 million project. The town has budgeted money separately over the years for the police station.
Town officials anticipate the garage and police station complex to be complete by the spring of 2020.
Town officials also say the garage will provide some reserved spots for the police department, as well as spaces for some of the site’s future commercial entities.
In another matter Tuesday, the council voted 7-0 to extend an emergency ordinance that, among several conditions, limits public and private gatherings to no more than 50 people and requires food and drinking establishments not remain open to the public after midnight.
Town council initially enacted the ordinance in August just as Virginia Tech students were returning to campus — a situation that local health officials correctly predicted at the time would help drive an initial spike in COVID-19 cases. Tuesday’s vote extends the conditions under the ordinance for another three months.
“The spike we’re having locally is not related to the student population,” Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith said about a recent jump in cases that has prompted Gov. Ralph Northam to consider imposing additional restrictions for Southwest Virginia.
When council passed the emergency ordinance in August, it brought back several restrictions that the state had lifted at the time.
The measure passed Tuesday resembles much of the ordinance initially enacted in August, but includes some additional conditions pertaining to Blacksburg Transit.
For example, BT passengers and operators are generally required to wear face coverings. The town manager is also authorized to suspend fares during the time that the ordinance is in effect.
On face coverings, the ordinance requires that they be worn in public places.
Those exempted from wearing face coverings include children who are 10 years old or younger and people with health conditions that cause breathing difficulties. People engaged in outdoor activities are also not required to wear face coverings, as long as they adhere to the minimum physical distancing rules established by the state.
While the ordinance requires restaurants to close to the public by midnight, they are allowed to continue delivery and takeout services beyond that time.
The 50-person gathering limit also doesn’t apply to religious and wedding ceremonies and expressive activities such as protests and demonstrations on public streets and sidewalks.
