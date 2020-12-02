Blacksburg council set to act on public gun ban in town buildings

Blacksburg Town Council is set to act on a proposed ordinance to ban the carrying of firearms inside public buildings and on streets being used for festivals, among other places.

If passed, the ordinance would make Blacksburg one of just a handful of Virginia localities that have taken such action - something that localities can now do based on a local option measure passed by the General Assembly earlier this year and that took effect in July.

The council could take a vote on the matter at its Jan. 12 meeting.

Other localities that have approved the measure are Fairfax and Arlington counties and the cities of Charlottesville and Falls Church.

“I think it just makes common sense,” said Blacksburg Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith. “There are already prohibitions in courthouses and in schools. This just adds a few more public spaces.

“It’s certainly something our residents have asked for over and over again.”

Prior to the new law, Roanoke City Council had for years asked the General Assembly to give it the authority to bar certain loaded weapons in City Hall. The city in 2016 unsuccessfully sought an outright gun ban.