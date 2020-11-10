Blacksburg council to vote on special tax district for old middle school site

BLACKSBURG — The town council is set to vote Tuesday night on a special tax district to provide funding for a $10 million parking garage to be part of the long-debated old middle school site redevelopment.
The parking garage — along with a new police station — will be among the few structures on the roughly 20-acre downtown property that will be paid for and belong to the town.
Blacksburg plans to repay some of the debt that will be taken out for the garage with revenue from the tax district that will exclusively cover the old middle school site.
The district will require all owners of property within the site to pay an additional 20 cents on their town real estate tax rate.
Blacksburg property owners currently pay a tax rate of 26 cents per $100 of assessed value, or an annual bill of $260 for the owner of a home assessed at $100,000. That is in addition to Montgomery County’s rate of 89 cents, which translates to $890 a year for a home with the same value.
The special district will remain in place until the collection of the principal amount of $2.6 million, along with the additional amount owed in interest.
The rest of the new garage’s debt will be paid off with a variety of tax revenues created by the redevelopment of the old middle school site.
Town Attorney Larry Spencer said those other revenues will primarily come from the town’s meals, lodging and business license taxes.
The plan for paying off the garage was agreed upon more than a year ago, as part of measures that the council needed to approve for the redevelopment.
The special tax district, however, won’t be formally established until after Tuesday night’s town council meeting — assuming the elected body approves it. The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Municipal Building on South Main Street.
“The money that’s raised has to go to a separate fund for that purpose. It can only be used in that district for those additional services,” Spencer said Monday. “In our case, the primary additional service is public parking. This will fund a percentage of the cost to build the garage, as well some debt service for that.”
Spencer said local governments across Virginia can form these kinds of districts to provide funding for specific services. For example, the districts can pay for more frequent trash pickup, higher levels of street scaping or snow plowing, he said.
Spencer has previous experience with special services districts. When he worked in Virginia Beach, he said, the city formed a district to pay for a parking garage. He said another district was formed to provide the money to address ocean-caused erosion in the city’s Sandbridge area.
Blacksburg Councilman John Bush, who plans to vote in favor of the district, said the measure is needed to help pay for the project.
Town officials say the garage will provide some reserved spots for the police department, as well as spaces for some of the commercial entities that will eventually occupy the site.
Bush noted that the district won’t remain indefinitely.
The new parking garage will be a roughly 330-space and six-story structure. The garage will be paired and built in conjunction with a new town police station, an estimated $16 million project. The town has budgeted money separately over the years for it.
The garage and police station complex are expected to be complete by spring of 2022, town officials have said.
Spearheaded by a firm called Midtown Redevelopment Partners, the old middle school site project is slated to involve the addition of residential, commercial and civic properties and the establishment of some open spaces.
