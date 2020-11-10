Blacksburg council to vote on special tax district for old middle school site

BLACKSBURG — The town council is set to vote Tuesday night on a special tax district to provide funding for a $10 million parking garage to be part of the long-debated old middle school site redevelopment.

The parking garage — along with a new police station — will be among the few structures on the roughly 20-acre downtown property that will be paid for and belong to the town.

Blacksburg plans to repay some of the debt that will be taken out for the garage with revenue from the tax district that will exclusively cover the old middle school site.

The district will require all owners of property within the site to pay an additional 20 cents on their town real estate tax rate.

Blacksburg property owners currently pay a tax rate of 26 cents per $100 of assessed value, or an annual bill of $260 for the owner of a home assessed at $100,000. That is in addition to Montgomery County’s rate of 89 cents, which translates to $890 a year for a home with the same value.

The special district will remain in place until the collection of the principal amount of $2.6 million, along with the additional amount owed in interest.