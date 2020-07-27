Blacksburg-D.C. bus back in service after COVID-19 outage

Bus service has resumed between Blacksburg and Washington, D.C., after a COVID-19 outage.

The Virginia Breeze suspended its Blacksburg route in April, but the buses were running again as of Friday , according to the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation. There's one northbound and one southbound run daily between Squires Student Center at Virginia Tech and Union Station, except in bad weather. Round-trip tickets were priced Monday at about $104.

There are restrictions. The Breeze will sell only 27 tickets per trip to leave the bus half full. The goal is "an empty seat next to each passenger." However, people traveling together can sit together. Masks will be required for all travelers, except those who can't wear one safely, DRPT said.

Virginia Breeze buses underwent a makeover while parked and are now colored purple and blue. The Blacksburg route has been named the Valley Flyer and two new routes were announced effective Aug. 7. One, the Piedmont Express, will connect Danville and Washington, while the Capital Connector will link Martinsville and Washington and go through Richmond.

