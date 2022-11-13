Blacksburg distillery interest prompts look at new regulations

BLACKSBURG — Increasing interest in bringing businesses such as distilleries to town has prompted the crafting of new regulations for those types of establishments.

The town Planning Commission has been asked via a resolution to review the zoning ordinance “to define and regulate new uses regarding small-scale alcoholic beverage production and consumption such as micro-fermentation and distillation businesses.”

While the measure would establish regulations for other types of operations such as microbreweries, the interest in distilleries has been a main driver behind the development, Town Attorney Larry Spencer said.

“It’s become more of a thing lately where people have engaged on the craft or boutique level,” he said, adding that the town has received various inquiries over the years from people interested in starting distilleries. “The idea behind this amendment is to facilitate ventures like that.”

Distilleries currently aren’t allowed in Blacksburg, which is behind some other places in Southwest Virginia in that area. Localities where distillery businesses exist include Franklin County, where moonshine making defines much of its historical and cultural identity.

If Blacksburg Town Council wants to amend zoning regulations, it must first adopt a resolution that it needs to refer to the planning commission, Spencer said. The advisory body will then work on the matter and issue a recommendation before sending the measure back to town council for formal approval, he said.

Microbreweries also aren’t currently allowed in town, Spencer said. They are defined as small scale, standalone brewery operations.

Brewpubs, several of which exist in Blacksburg, make beer, sell the majority of it on site and include a restaurant component. A prominent and long existing example is Bull & Bones, which has locations in both Blacksburg and neighboring Christiansburg.

The recent resolution to the planning commission covers a number of points, including the town’s stated commitment to attracting and growing local businesses such as startups and other “small business initiatives.”

Another point notes the considerable growth nationwide in new businesses engaged in the small-scale production of alcohol, including microbreweries, distilleries, wineries, meaderies and cideries “with associated tasting rooms.”

“There has been interest from local entrepreneurs to update existing regulations and allow small-scale on-site fermentation and distillation facilities, along with the consumption of alcoholic beverages, in accordance with state regulations for such uses,” a part of the resolution reads.

The issue will be included in a Nov. 15 planning commission work session that will start at 5 p.m. and take place in town council’s main chambers in the town Municipal Building.