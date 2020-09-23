Blacksburg Farmers Market aims to remain proactive amid pandemic

The fencing, Littlejohn said, helps control how many people walk into the market.

“Any time it’s not COVID, people are kind of coming from every direction,” he said, adding that a main entrance has been established from Draper Road. “The town has worked with us to install a perimeter around the market.”

Then, the white circles on the lawn are intended to help keep groups at a safe distance from one another whenever they decide to stay at the park for a while, Littlejohn said.

For Quinne Jimenez, a freshman math major at Virginia Tech, the measures seem effective so far.

“I feel safe. I feel that it’s a good experience, it’s a good atmosphere,” she said while seated at one of the lawn’s benches on Wednesday afternoon.

Tanner Joyce, another Tech student who was seated with Jimenez, said he came out to the park to see what the market had to offer. He then held up a small bag of peppers that he bought from one merchant.

Wednesday was Jimenez’s first time at the market, whereas Joyce had visited the grounds before.

Joyce said he enjoys the market’s casual atmosphere and first visited at the suggestion of some friends.