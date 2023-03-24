BLACKSBURG — The Blacksburg Jewish Community Center was filled Thursday in a show of support after vandalism earlier this month.

"Together we will beat the haters," said Ruth Grene, who introduced 10 speakers from churches and social justice groups, and from the community center itself.

Thursday's interfaith service came in response to the defacing of the Jewish Community Center's sign late March 2 or early March 3. Someone painted an eye inside the Star of David on the sign, and crossed out or added to other parts of the sign so that it read "A Black Iz A Jew."

Eric Hallerman, president of the Jewish Community Center, called the vandalism antisemitic and racist, and tied it to a "coarsening of American discourse." He noted that the Anti-Defamation League's just-released annual report found a jump in antisemitic events nationally to more than 3,600 during 2022.

"How does hate defeat tolerance? … All it takes is for decent people to remain silent," Hallerman said.

Yet the outpouring of support that the Jewish Community Center experienced was encouraging, Hallerman said. There had been messages of sympathy. The Christiansburg Signarama company had replaced the community center sign without charge. The interfaith service drew a capacity crowd with more watching on Zoom.

"That is how love wins, that is how hate is defeated," Hallerman said.

Other speakers echoed Hallerman and Grene's words.

"You do not stand alone," said the Rev. Mike Lee, associate pastor of Blacksburg Baptist Church.

"We will stay strong, keep the faith and continue the work," said Debbie Travis, president of the Montgomery-Radford-Floyd branch of the NAACP.

"Our existence is inter-related beyond our imaginings," said the Rev. Monica Weber of Luther Memorial Lutheran Church in Blacksburg.

Grene noted that Muslim groups were not present because Ramadan had just begun, but sent words of support.

Amid the expressions of solidarity were moments of music — group singing and a cello interlude, Ernst Bloch's "From Jewish Life: Prayer," played by Ben Wyatt, an elder at Blacksburg Presbyterian Church.

Throughout the service, speakers noted the long history of anti-Jewish discrimination and its recent resurgence. According to the Anti-Discrimination League, there were 3,697 antisemitic events last year across the United States, up 36% from 2021. In Virginia, the league logged 69 antisemitic events last year, up 50% from 2021. Nineteen of the Virginia events were vandalism, and the rest harassment, the league reported.

Several speakers invoked Martin Luther King Jr.'s vision of the beloved community, in which struggles against bigotry, violence and poverty forge unity and ongoing cooperation.

The Rev. Brad Dunlaney of Blacksburg United Methodist Church prompted chuckles with an invitation to join a new, hands-on interfaith project — volunteers are needed, he said, for a community garden project that his church is planning.