Blacksburg gastro pub, The Maroon Door, ready to open

The town of Blacksburg owns the former dry cleaning section of Cook’s Clean Center.

The new restaurant will serve craft beers with Off the Mall Brewing, which drew inspiration for its name from the nearby Alumni Mall.

Linden said the restaurant will launch with four craft beers of its own: an American classic India pale ale, a classic Bavarian Hefeweizen, an American pale ale and a Belgian ale.

“Hopefully, we get to about 12 beers on tap,” he said.

One of the four beers will simply be called the Bavarian Hefeweizen while the rest will be named “New To You pale ale,” “the Show Stopper IPA” and the “Birthday Betty,” the last of which principal brewer Thomas Novario said is specifically a Belgian saison style.

Novario said he is looking forward to growing the craft beer menu. He said a dark beer and a hazy IPA will be on tap in the immediate future.

“I’m very happy to be working with these amazing people,” Novario said. “There’s been a lot of work, a lot of thought put into this.”

With its brewing operation, Maroon Door will add to the town’s steadily growing lineup of brewpubs and breweries.