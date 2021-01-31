Blacksburg High students 'Bridge the Pond'

BLACKSBURG — Josiah Shrestha’s morning this past Wednesday involved much of the same daily routine from the past several months.
The Blacksburg High School sophomore turned on the computer and connected with his classmates and teacher. This time, however, there were some new faces on the other end: students from the King’s Hospital School in Dublin, Ireland.
Wednesday’s video conference between Shrestha, his classmates and their peers from across the Atlantic was the first of several upcoming sessions set up for the purpose of discussing a handful of major global issues.
The two groups at BHS and King’s are among the early participants in “Bridge the Pond,” a program run by the European Parliament Liaison Office in Washington, D.C.
“What we’re trying to inspire in these kids is for them to have a passion for European studies and for the Irish to have a passion for American studies,” said Colin Baker, whose AP European history students at BHS are taking part in the initiative.
While the King’s school is based in Ireland, the institution does include students from other countries in Europe, Baker said.
Baker, a native of Scotland, said one of the greater, long-term goals is to increase trans-Atlantic collaboration and to promote the two continents’ common values. He hopes the program will help students to become future leaders.
Shrestha echoed some of the points his teacher raised when explaining why the program piqued his interest.
“It’s just a really great opportunity to discuss similar issues with other people,” Shrestha said shortly after Wednesday’s session. “Even though we live an ocean away, we still deal with the same issues.”
Shrestha said he wants to hear different perspectives.
Wednesday’s session was mostly introductory, with several of the students from each school introducing themselves. A few academics and politicians also took part in the call.
Blacksburg Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith provided some history on her town and referenced Virginia Tech, which she said has helped give the locality a national reputation.
Maria Walsh, one of Ireland’s members of the European Parliament, praised the students for their passion and conviction and voiced hopes that the program acts as a catalyst for involvement in leadership in the future.
“I’m sure the new generation can give us more than our generation could give the world,” said Yannis Stivachtis, a political science professor at Tech who took part in Wednesday’s call.
The issues the students chose to tackle for the next several weeks will be climate, digital citizenship and studying abroad.
Shrestha, who aspires to become a filmmaker, said the idea he submitted was digital citizenship.
“It’s almost become a new way of life,” he said, “but there’s also been some downsides to it.”
Shrestha said the internet has important issues that need to be tackled. He pointed to cyber bullying and censorship, among other things.
Baker said his BHS students were given the opportunity to participate in the program, in part, due to his work with some university-based centers of excellence that receive funding from the European Union and the schools themselves.
A part of the Jean Monnet Center of Excellence, the Tech organization — of which Baker is the assistant director of education and outreach — is currently the 11th active one in the United States, and first in Virginia. Stivachtis serves as the chairman of the center at Tech.
The sessions between the BHS students and their peers in Ireland will take place on three of the upcoming four Wednesdays, Baker said. The sessions, he said, will almost be run entirely by the students. The activities will culminate with a final set of proposals to be presented in early March to the students’ respective politicians.