Blacksburg High students 'Bridge the Pond'

Shrestha, who aspires to become a filmmaker, said the idea he submitted was digital citizenship.

“It’s almost become a new way of life,” he said, “but there’s also been some downsides to it.”

Shrestha said the internet has important issues that need to be tackled. He pointed to cyber bullying and censorship, among other things.

Baker said his BHS students were given the opportunity to participate in the program, in part, due to his work with some university-based centers of excellence that receive funding from the European Union and the schools themselves.

A part of the Jean Monnet Center of Excellence, the Tech organization — of which Baker is the assistant director of education and outreach — is currently the 11th active one in the United States, and first in Virginia. Stivachtis serves as the chairman of the center at Tech.

The sessions between the BHS students and their peers in Ireland will take place on three of the upcoming four Wednesdays, Baker said. The sessions, he said, will almost be run entirely by the students. The activities will culminate with a final set of proposals to be presented in early March to the students’ respective politicians.

