Blacksburg housing survey: Tech's growth a thorny issue among respondents

Many Blacksburg residents are largely in favor of the town intervening and implementing policies to support the production of more affordable housing.
And another notable number of residents argue Virginia Tech’s growth is negatively impacting the town’s housing market.
Those are just some of the takeaways from the first two phases of a town housing affordability survey. The town expects to release the results of the third phase in the near future.
“We haven’t gone through all of the responses yet, so we don’t have the results of the phase three survey just yet,” Matt Hanratty, assistant to the town manager, wrote in an email this past week. “I suspect we won’t have them ready until the end of next week at best.”
The most recent results and analyses of the survey can be found at letstalkblacksburg.org site.
The survey, which polls respondents on a wide range of housing-related topics, is just a piece of ongoing efforts in Blacksburg, Montgomery County and the greater New River Valley to address the issue of affordable housing in the region.
Blacksburg has long had a unique real estate landscape, one that has generally leaned on the more expensive side when compared with the rest of the New River Valley.
The median home value in Blacksburg is $298,400, according to the most recent U.S. census figures. That figure is above the median home value of $227,100 in Montgomery County. The median home value in Blacksburg is also roughly double that of the one shown for regional neighbor Pulaski County.
One widely attributed reason for Blacksburg’s generally more expensive home values is Virginia Tech and the growth the university has spurred over the decades. Concerns over the university’s impact on housing have been expressed in the survey, with some respondents taking specific issue with students’ impact on the availability of affordable housing.
The most recent efforts to address affordable housing in the area also come amid the biggest national housing boom since the mid-2000s.
While recent reports say the market looks to be somewhat calming, housing prices have gone up in many places across the country this year. The widespread price increase has been driven by a significant jump in the housing shortage.
The current boom was largely ignited by drops in interest rates, which were triggered by the pandemic.
At least a few Blacksburg officials recognize that the housing issue hasn’t spared the area. In fact, they say it has started to spread to other parts of the region.
“We are not alone in this housing issue,” Hanratty said. “In Christiansburg, it’s not as stark, but it’s there as well.”
The second phase of the housing survey was open for several weeks and drew just over 1,000 respondents.
The entire survey consists of three phases. The first one looked at community values, concerns and priorities; the second asked about preferred amenities, housing types and the density of development; and the third concerned strategies and investment.
Among the topics of the survey’s second phase are amenities respondents considered most important when deciding on a place to live, and preferred housing types.
On the amenities, respondents were asked to rank their top five neighborhood amenities in order of priority. The top five selected were having a defined private space, parking at home, access to parks and green space, access to biking and walking trails and proximity to services and downtown.
Access to parks and green space, for example, received various rankings from 687 respondents, according to the second phase survey report.
On the other hand, fewer respondents chose transit, proximity to schools and places for active recreation and sports. For example, proximity to schools received rankings from 239 respondents.
In the housing types section, one question polled support for duplexes and triplexes, rowhomes and low-rise apartment buildings—buildings that are one to three stories tall.
“All of these housing types had more supporters than opponents, especially for duplex/triplexes,” the report reads.
However, one predominant point expressed in comments was concerns over the affordability of existing townhomes for low- and middle-income households.