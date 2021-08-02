Blacksburg housing survey: Tech's growth a thorny issue among respondents

Many Blacksburg residents are largely in favor of the town intervening and implementing policies to support the production of more affordable housing.

And another notable number of residents argue Virginia Tech’s growth is negatively impacting the town’s housing market.

Those are just some of the takeaways from the first two phases of a town housing affordability survey. The town expects to release the results of the third phase in the near future.

“We haven’t gone through all of the responses yet, so we don’t have the results of the phase three survey just yet,” Matt Hanratty, assistant to the town manager, wrote in an email this past week. “I suspect we won’t have them ready until the end of next week at best.”

The most recent results and analyses of the survey can be found at letstalkblacksburg.org site.

The survey, which polls respondents on a wide range of housing-related topics, is just a piece of ongoing efforts in Blacksburg, Montgomery County and the greater New River Valley to address the issue of affordable housing in the region.