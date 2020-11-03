Blacksburg lab looks to play key role in growing hemp industry

Citing data from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, The Roanoke Times reported in July of 2019 that the state had 161 registered industrial hemp processors and 36 dealers.

Virginia, as of this past week, has 195 registered processors and 143 registered dealers, according to VDACS data.

Hobden said the testing work is just as important as the production as farmers and processors need to know about the level of the components and even contaminants in the crop.

In the ECC lab are several machines that Hobden and her staff use to look for hemp components such as THC and cannabidiol, the latter of which has substantial demand among consumers.

THC is the intoxicant in marijuana that produces the psychoactive effects. The component exists in hemp, too, but at much lower amounts than its relative.

Processors, however, seek as much cannabidiol, or CBD, potency as possible, Hobden said.

ECC also tests for contaminants such as pesticide and mycotoxins, or toxins produced by fungus.

The tested data is rendered to a computer, where a chart shows the levels of each component. When testing is complete, the lab issues a certificate of analysis, Hobden said.