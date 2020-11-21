Blacksburg launches new civic website

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith said the platform will be as interactive as possible.

“I want to maintain civic engagement … and a sense of agency for our residents,” she said. “It’s a new model for a new age. It is designed for busy families, busy people, some of whom work in more than one job.”

While it seems to facilitate interaction with the town amid the challenges of the pandemic, the conception of the site predates the global crisis, Hager-Smith said. Similar ideas, she said, have been frequently discussed at local government conferences and events.

“This is part of a wider trend,” she said.

Hager-Smith said the tool is important to Blacksburg “where there’s been a high level of civic engagement.”

“We have residents with high expectations of not only their staff, but their ability to effect change,” she said.

Hager-Smith said she hopes the platform can raise residents’ confidence in their ability to make a difference.

“Not just in town governance, but for residents to feel a sense of agency … that the things that matter to them can manifest,” she said.