Blacksburg Museum and Cultural Foundation announces new director

Kate Skelly is the new executive director of the Blacksburg Museum and Cultural Foundation, an organization that works to preserve and promote the town’s history, art and culture.

Skelly, whose selection was announced this past week, replaces Rhonda Morgan, who had been in the executive director role for nearly a decade.

“I am so happy to have the opportunity to lead the Blacksburg Museum and Cultural Foundation. Given we have two such diverse venues, there is no limit on the ways we can exhibit and educate,” Skelly said. “Blacksburg’s history and culture environments are so deep and rich. I am especially enthusiastic to continue the traditions of the BMCF by introducing new lecture series, exhibitions, oral histories and historic tours.”

Skelly has over 15 years of experience working in museum environments, according to a BMCF news release. That experience includes the development of a broad range of museum programs employing traditional and modern technologies and “state-of-the-art presentation strategies,” according to the release.

“We are excited to have such an accomplished museum professional as Kate,” Jim Rakes, president of the Blacksburg Museum and Cultural Foundation’s board of directors, said in the release. “Her experience and leadership will keep BMCF moving forward with innovative programs that capture and present Blacksburg history and culture.”

The foundation is based in the historic Alexander Black House, a nearly 10,000-square-foot Victorian-era building on Draper Road that houses a variety of materials chronicling local culture and history.

The Black House bears the name of the great-great-nephew of Blacksburg founder William Black, whose descendant built the structure in the late 1890s and resided in it until his 1935 death. Alexander Black was a prominent businessman and the son of the first rector of the board of visitors of what is now Virginia Tech.

Originally located on Main Street, the Black House was transported to its current location in 2008 to make way for the Kent Square office, retail and parking complex. The property has since undergone two major improvement projects.

Additionally, the foundation oversees the similarly historic St. Luke and Odd Fellows Hall and provides tours on Blacksburg’s 16 Squares.

St. Luke and Odd Fellows Hall is the only remaining structure from the old African American community of New Town. The 16 Squares are the blocks that made up the original town of Blacksburg.

Skelly began her duties on Jan. 4.

The “Women of Blacksburg” exhibition at the Black House will open next month.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.