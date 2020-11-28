Blacksburg officials hope gift certificates reach more on second go

BLACKSBURG — Town officials made adjustments to a gift certificate program that nearly sold out before its official launch date, prompting several hopeful buyers to question whether the general public was given equal access.
The changes for the upcoming second round of the Blacksburg Bucks initiative was largely influenced by the predicament many met when they attempted to buy the certificates on Nov. 20, the day the items were to start going on sale.
Although town messages said Bucks would begin going on sale that day, many reported that certificates were unavailable when they went to buy them that same morning.
The certificates were sold at the six National Bank branches in Blacksburg, each of which opened at 9 a.m.
Blacksburg officials said the Bucks’ short-lived availability was largely due to a significant number of orders that were placed before Nov. 20. Officials said instructions for placing large orders early were given online, but some questioned whether the option to reserve certificates ahead of the launch day was properly publicized.
Blacksburg officials have since acknowledged that there was some miscommunication about the ordering process, but they said the option was provided purely to ease the banks’ processing of the Bucks.
Town manager Marc Verniel called the ordeal an “honest mistake” that otherwise intended to facilitate bank operations that Friday morning.
“In hindsight, we’d do it completely differently, and it’s why we’re making changes the next round,” he said.
Among the changes announced last week is a lowering of the individual purchase limit from $500 to $250, which Verniel said is expected to expand the scope of potential buyers.
“Because they were so popular last time, we wanted to give more people an opportunity to participate,” he said. “I think we underestimated how many people [in the first round] would buy the maximum amount.”
The second round will also limit the Bucks to one order per household. Verniel said the person taking orders will, among other things, ask for a buyer’s address and verify that multiple purchases weren’t made with that address. A household that already bought certificates won’t be eligible to participate in the second round.
Another second round adjustment that was announced the previous week is the establishment of a week-long early ordering period. Buyers will be allowed to begin placing their orders by phone only at 9 a.m. on Dec. 1 and will be able to pick up the Bucks as early as Dec. 8.
The longer early ordering period for the second round intends to provide a larger window for buying the Bucks, town officials said.
During the first round, the information for buying the certificates ahead of time was posted online the day before the official launch, Blacksburg officials said. That information was on the website of the Blacksburg Partnership, one of the town’s partners in the program.
Downtown Blacksburg Inc. is the other collaborator in the Bucks program, which was made possible with the help of federal CARES Act funding — money made available due to the impact of COVID-19.
Blacksburg received $4.8 million in CARES funding. Current guidelines require that money be spent before the end of the year.
Numerous Blacksburg businesses, including restaurants and shops, signed up to accept the certificates. Town officials say the intent of the program is to pump some money into a local economy that’s been adversely affected by the pandemic.
The town describes the Bucks as a double value program, meaning that $100 worth of the items provide $200 in certificates. CARES funding provided the money to double the value of the certificates.
The town allocated $100,000 of CARES funding toward the first round of Bucks. A total of 10,000 certificates, or $200,000, was sold during that first stanza.
Blacksburg is allocating another $200,000 in CARES funding for the second round of Bucks, which will allow for up to $400,000 worth of certificates.
Town officials also stress that no individuals will be given exclusive opportunities to order Bucks ahead time, thereby again denying recent claims on social media that the certificates sold quickly due to the existence of a list of persons who were selectively invited to buy the items early.
Town management revisited the issue this week when a Blacksburg woman forwarded the locality emails from a National Bank employee who told the resident that they could make sure her request for certificates would be on the early order list “first thing the morning of December 1st.”
“We don’t want you to be left out of purchasing the Blacksburg Bucks a second time,” read one of the employees’ emails to Ali Haskins Lisle, who previously spoke with The Roanoke Times about her unsuccessful attempt to buy the gift certificates on Nov. 20.
The email, which the Roanoke Times obtained from the town, noted Lisle’s recently expressed concerns to the newspaper.
Lisle responded that she will wait until the morning of Dec. 1 to place her order.
“The concern I expressed wasn’t just for me, but for everyone who was hoping to get Bucks on the day they were supposed to go on sale,” she wrote. “Making a list of pre-orders before the pre-order date is unfair, when only certain people are emailed by the bank to be put on this list.”
Lisle continued: “If the pre-orders actually begin on Dec. 1 for everyone, and there’s no ‘early bird list of pre-orders before the pre-orders start,’ and yet they still sell out before I can get mine, that is a different kind of disappointment that is more acceptable and fair than some people given access to Bucks before others.”
Blacksburg Deputy Town Manager Chris Lawrence, who reached out to the bank’s vice president about the matter, ensured no one is being given a chance to reserve Bucks before anyone else.
“I think the intent [from the bank] was to be nice … but as you said, the credibility of the program depends on full compliance with the rules,” Lawrence wrote in an email directly addressed to Councilman Michael Sutphin. “Therefore, there is no pre-sale or pre-list.”
