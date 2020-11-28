Blacksburg officials hope gift certificates reach more on second go

“In hindsight, we’d do it completely differently, and it’s why we’re making changes the next round,” he said.

Among the changes announced last week is a lowering of the individual purchase limit from $500 to $250, which Verniel said is expected to expand the scope of potential buyers.

“Because they were so popular last time, we wanted to give more people an opportunity to participate,” he said. “I think we underestimated how many people [in the first round] would buy the maximum amount.”

The second round will also limit the Bucks to one order per household. Verniel said the person taking orders will, among other things, ask for a buyer’s address and verify that multiple purchases weren’t made with that address. A household that already bought certificates won’t be eligible to participate in the second round.

Another second round adjustment that was announced the previous week is the establishment of a week-long early ordering period. Buyers will be allowed to begin placing their orders by phone only at 9 a.m. on Dec. 1 and will be able to pick up the Bucks as early as Dec. 8.

The longer early ordering period for the second round intends to provide a larger window for buying the Bucks, town officials said.