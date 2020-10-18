Blacksburg parking garage project to begin soon

BLACKSBURG — The Town Council has approved the additional $700,000 needed to begin construction on a $9.8 million parking garage on the site of the old Blacksburg Middle School.

The town also introduced the ordinance to create the special taxing district that will be used to repay a portion of the parking garage debt. That will require all owners of private property within the downtown site to pay an additional 20 cents on the town’s real estate tax rate.

The property tax rate is currently at 26 cents per $100 of assessed value, which translates to an annual bill of $260 for the owner of a home assessed at $100,000.

The roughly 330-space and six-story parking garage will be paired and built in conjunction with a new town police station, which is budgeted at approximately $16 million. The project, slated to start at the end of November, will be just one of the pieces in the long-anticipated redevelopment of the roughly 20-acre old middle school site.