Blacksburg plans to renovate historic Price House

BLACKSBURG — Much is spiritualized within a well-aged two-story house that sits almost inconspicuously in a neighborhood just east of downtown.

Nearly two centuries old, the structure guarded by a white picket fence at 107 Wharton St. is known as the Price House. It has spent much of its existence as a residence, including once serving as a home for a president of the institution that eventually came to be called Virginia Tech.

Time, however, has inevitably taken its toll on the building, prompting Blacksburg officials to begin making plans for a renovation of the historic property.

“It’s part of the historic properties that we own,” Deputy Town Manager Chris Lawrence said.

The Price House is included in the town’s capital improvement program, an ongoing series of infrastructural projects that the locality plans to tackle over a period of several years.

Design work that’s expected to cost the town about $23,000 and slated to start within the upcoming year must first be completed to provide a thorough breakdown of the house’s needs, Lawrence said.

While the town has maintained the house since it was donated to the locality during the mid-1980s, including replacing breaks when needed, there does exist concerning issues such as a structural separation of the chimney, Lawrence said.

Blacksburg then plans to renovate the house by about 2024, a phase that is set to cost approximately $265,000, according to project details provided by the town.

The house is on the outside edge of Blacksburg’s historic 16 Squares, the blocks that originally made up the town.

Historical information found on www.theclio.com, which Lawrence referenced, states the house was built in the 1840s.

Robert Nelson Conrad lived at the property during the delivery of the telegraph announcing that Blacksburg would be awarded a land-grant for what is now Tech, according to the website.

Conrad was president of the Preston and Olin Institute, a Methodist academy that deeded its building during the 1870s to the trustees of what was then called the Virginia Agricultural and Mechanical College.

Thomas Nelson Conrad, who became VAMC’s president during the 1880s, lived at the Price House during the 1870s. He was also known for serving as a Confederate spy during the Civil War and for being part of a failed plot to kidnap President Abraham Lincoln.

Couple Walter and Lucie Price bought the house in 1900, and their son Nelson Price was born there nearly a decade later.

Following Nelson Price’s death in 1985, the house was donated to the town.

Price left behind an iris garden that the town has maintained since with the aid of volunteers.

“It’s full of irises. It’s gorgeous,” Lawrence said. “It’s the legacy left from Mr. Price that he planted.”

Since the town took over the property, it has housed a nature center program — first overseen by Dean Crane, who’s now the town’s parks and recreation director, and then later by the nonprofit SEEDS (Seek Education, Explore, Discover).

SEEDS, which moved into the Price House in 2009, runs a number of youth activities such as summer camps.

Among the things that are just outside the house and immediately visible from Wharton Street are some bird houses, a rain barrel and a pair of children’s picnic tables.

