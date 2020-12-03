 Skip to main content
Blacksburg prepares for the holidays
Blacksburg prepares for the holidays

As workers donned the town tree Wednesday, Downtown Blacksburg Inc. announced the virtual tree lighting ceremony is Friday at 5:50 p.m. Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith will be joined by Mr. and Mrs. Claus to ring in the holiday season and light the holiday tree. The event will be broadcast live on the Downtown Blacksburg Inc. Facebook Page and on Channel 10 WSLS.

For more details visit https://www.facebook.com/events/387778129227142/

The town also announced it is staging the North Pole Fantasy Reverse Holiday Parade on Friday at 7 p.m. Floats will be stationary (parked) at the 900 block of Patrick Henry Drive and spectators will be able to drive by to view them.

In the event of inclement weather, the town will decide Friday if the parade will be held. If the parade is cancelled, it will not be rescheduled, according to the town’s announcement.

