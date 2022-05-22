Blacksburg’s WideOpen Networks looks to cast bigger net

BLACKSBURG — Andrew Cohill hopes a project he’s been spearheading for the past several years returns a once unique distinction to the town.

“I feel like we’re finally taking Blacksburg back to being the most connected town in the world,” Cohill, the president and CEO of WideOpen Networks Inc., said in a recent interview at his office. “Our goal is to future-proof Blacksburg.”

WideOpen Networks has built several broadband networks in three states, including Virginia where the local project is called WideOpen Blacksburg. The company is headquartered in town, operating out of offices at the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center.

One of WideOpen’s chief goals and promotional points since it started has been the build-out of fiber to homes and businesses to allow for gigabit internet, a top-notch speed touted for its more robust capacity to support activities that require online connectivity. Examples of those activities include the streaming of high-definition programming, gaming, taking part in video conference calls and even running home security systems — and running them all at once.

WideOpen first deployed in the town in 2017 when it connected the neighborhoods of Indian Run and Deer Run to its network.

About two years ago, the company received a substantial equity investment from a private individual to help with the project’s expansion, Cohill said. While he declined to name the person or specify an exact amount, he said the investment was for millions of dollars.

The number of customers has quadrupled over the past 18 months, with hundreds now signed up, Cohill said.

WideOpen has built more than 23 miles of fiber from the south to north end of Blacksburg. Among the other neighborhoods and developments with access to the network are Airport Acres, the Village at Tom’s Creek, Woodbine and a portion of Wyatt Farm.

The company has also agreed to bring its network to Midtown, the name of the development being built on the site of the old Blacksburg Middle School downtown.

“We’re all over,” said Cohill, who later added that they just ordered equipment for the provision of 2-gigabit speeds to the home.

WideOpen’s gradual expansion comes as Montgomery County has made efforts over the past couple of years to improve broadband availability in some of its more rural pockets. The growth of the company’s local network also comes amid efforts by Shentel and Comcast to expand into the other’s long-dominated market.

Shentel, long the dominant provider in Christiansburg, recently started expanding in Blacksburg, which has long been a Comcast stronghold. Comcast has started to do the same in Christiansburg.

Cohill said he’s not worried about those two major providers’ recent moves in the two towns. He said it’s a free market and voiced confidence in the service made possible by his company.

“We’re not afraid of competition,” he said.

Another fact Cohill pointed out is that WideOpen has an open-access network, meaning multiple providers can share it.

WideOpen doesn’t handle the internet service itself — that is provided by Biz Net Technologies, which is also based at the VTCRC. Cohill said he expects at least one or two more internet service providers to get on the network as the number of subscribers grows.

As far as work WideOpen is performing elsewhere, the company is just starting construction on 10 gigabit fiber infrastructure to home networks in Idaho, according to both Cohill and a recent announcement. The project in the Gem State will add to the roster of already existing networks in Virginia, Montana and New Hampshire.

The company is also looking at other parts of the New River Valley, most notably Christiansburg and Radford. He said survey work, which the company had done for Blacksburg, suggested “very strong” demand in Christiansburg.

When Cohill talks about taking Blacksburg back to being the most connected town in the world, he references a period in the 1990s when a project provided the locality with internet access on a scale that was uncommon elsewhere in the country.

The service was provided by the now defunct Blacksburg Electronic Village, a unique project between the town, Virginia Tech and Bell Atlantic. Cohill served as the BEV’s first executive director.

And while internet services have come a long way since, gigabit speeds still have some ways to go.

Just over three-quarters of the U.S. population has no access to providers of fiber gigabit internet or faster, according to latest available estimates from the Federal Communications Commission. That figure stands in stark contrast to the 11% of the national population with no access to providers of cable internet with download speeds of 25 megabits or faster — 25 megabits is the FCC’s current threshold for what it defines as broadband, but there have been recent calls for the agency to raise that mark.

