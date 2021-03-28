Blacksburg stands firm on COVID-19 measure, seeks to avoid 'second and third waves'

BLACKSBURG — The Town Council has been sharply criticized by some for its decision to leave certain pandemic restrictions in place, despite Gov. Ralph Northam’s recent move to begin easing those same conditions next week.

“Since you have enacted several rules that prohibit freedom, I have been spending my money just outside of your town limits where there are no mask Nazis and no restrictions on conceal carry of weapons,” read one email addressed to each member of council on Wednesday. “I will be bringing this up at the next local Hokie Club meeting, I expect many will feel the same that I do … It looks like the only way to keep petty tyrants like your council respectful of our freedom is to hit you in the pocketbook and that is what I intend to promote every chance I get.”

The writer of the email described themselves as a Virginia Tech alum whose son currently attends the university.

The council on Tuesday voted to maintain its 50-person cap on outdoor gatherings, one of several conditions that was part of the emergency ordinance the elected body initially enacted in August.

Northam announced the same day that, beginning April 1, more restrictions will be eased. Among the conditions to be relaxed is the raising of the outdoor gathering limit to 100 people.