Blacksburg stands firm on COVID-19 measure, seeks to avoid 'second and third waves'

BLACKSBURG — The Town Council has been sharply criticized by some for its decision to leave certain pandemic restrictions in place, despite Gov. Ralph Northam’s recent move to begin easing those same conditions next week.
“Since you have enacted several rules that prohibit freedom, I have been spending my money just outside of your town limits where there are no mask Nazis and no restrictions on conceal carry of weapons,” read one email addressed to each member of council on Wednesday. “I will be bringing this up at the next local Hokie Club meeting, I expect many will feel the same that I do … It looks like the only way to keep petty tyrants like your council respectful of our freedom is to hit you in the pocketbook and that is what I intend to promote every chance I get.”
The writer of the email described themselves as a Virginia Tech alum whose son currently attends the university.
The council on Tuesday voted to maintain its 50-person cap on outdoor gatherings, one of several conditions that was part of the emergency ordinance the elected body initially enacted in August.
Northam announced the same day that, beginning April 1, more restrictions will be eased. Among the conditions to be relaxed is the raising of the outdoor gathering limit to 100 people.
Several town council members, however, are standing firmly behind their decision, saying Blacksburg is under unique circumstances due to being a college town and the prevalence of COVID-19 cases among the student population.
Town officials say some of the local news reports and social media posts on the recent decision have caused confusion over the facts of the emergency ordinance.
Town officials point to the town’s 50-person gathering cap, which they say is the only condition that deviates from the governor’s recent order. They say the town is following the state in other areas such as indoor gatherings and the capacity limit and curfew on restaurants.
Town officials say the ordinance only applies to areas Blacksburg has authority over, which does not include Virginia Tech.
“The town’s emergency ordinance does not apply to Virginia Tech operations, will not impact events such as graduation and does not extend any limitations on business or restaurant activities beyond what is already included in current governor’s orders,” Deputy Town Manager Chris Lawrence wrote in a message he said he sent to the business community.
Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith stressed that council’s recent decision has good intentions and addresses the long-term picture. She said the town doesn’t want to see another spike in the coming weeks that ultimately alters students’ graduation plans.
“I think it was the feeling of council that they wanted to send a message to everyone that the pandemic is not over yet,” she said. ‘We have a real interest in making sure students can have a satisfying graduation experience. We want to do whatever it is we can do to make sure they can be together for graduation.”
Despite the ongoing rollout of vaccines and an overall decline in infection rates, Hager-Smith said the local area is not out of the woods yet. She pointed to a widely shared New York Times map showing how localities across the country are faring.
The map as of late last week shows Montgomery County is currently at a “very high risk” level due to an average of 37 daily cases per 100,000 over the past two weeks. The report states the county won’t drop to a lower risk level until its rate falls to less than about 11.4 cases per 100,000 people and maintains a low test positivity. The county reported 18 new cases on Saturday and another 24 on Sunday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
While “very high risk” is the second highest severity level, Montgomery County’s situation is consistent with the majority of counties in the country as they also currently carry that designation.
Blacksburg’s decision to keep its gathering limit also came a week after the circulation of a photo posted on social media showing a massive gathering at the Retreat, a cottage community that serves Tech students.
Councilman John Bush said he estimates at least a thousand people were present at that event and that it wasn’t the only gathering around that time as he noticed others while out on a bike ride on St. Patrick’s Day.
Bush said he fears events such as the recent one at the Retreat could lead to another surge in cases soon.
“Things start to get a little better and everybody decides, ‘hey, the pandemic’s over, let’s open everything up,’” he said. “Then second and third waves happen.”
Town Manager Marc Verniel said referrals will continue to be made to the student conduct office. He, however, said he’s not aware of plans to seek sanctions in regards to the past events in town.
“The police were more concerned with managing the situations,” he wrote in an email. “The university may have better information regarding student conduct referrals for off-campus behavior … although I do not know if they share that type of information.”
Police have not issued any citations for COVID-19 ordinance violations between August of last year through Friday, according to the Blacksburg Police Department.
The department did give out 27 citations for noise infractions over that timeframe, out of 981 total noise complaints and 232 complaints about possible COVID-19 ordinance violations.
So far this year, Blacksburg police received 51 complaints about COVID-19 violations, nearly half of which occurred within a 24-hour period that included St. Patrick’s Day, the department said. Data refer to all residents and can’t be broken down by students and town residents, police said.
On Wednesday, Blacksburg Police Chief Anthony Wilson and Byron Hughes, the university’s dean of students, updated students and employees about the town’s gathering size limits. Their message raised concerns about the uptick in large outdoor gatherings amid the warmer weather compromising the community’s safety and running counter to effective health measures.
Hughes and Wilson said the continuation of the 50-person gathering limit “is supported by both the town and by Virginia Tech,” and that the police department would continue to enforce noise ordinances and alcohol violations off-campus, including referrals to Tech’s student conduct office.
So far this semester, 406 students have been sent to the student conduct office for behavior that included possible violations of COVID-19 safety protocols, according to Mark Owczarski, a Tech spokesman. Just over half of those cases also involved other infractions, such as noise violations or alcohol use.
Nine students faced potential university discipline stemming from activities on St. Patrick’s Day, but those cases haven’t been fully resolved, Owczarski said.
Out of the 406 cases this semester, only three students have been suspended, Owczarski said. Conduct cases take into account multiple factors, such as past conduct outcomes and the number of infractions considered, he noted.
“Virginia Tech takes very seriously student conduct issues, including conduct involving the adherence to public health guidelines established to protect self and others during the pandemic,” Owczarski said in an email.
The emergency ordinance measure Blacksburg passed Tuesday will expire at midnight on May 16.