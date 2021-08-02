Blacksburg to add 'bike boxes' in Prices Fork, Toms Creek area

BLACKSBURG — Some visible roadway additions just west of downtown are part of an overall and ongoing effort to improve safety for cyclists.
The town will restripe the intersection of Prices Fork and Toms Creek roads and Stanger Street to make way for the addition of new pavement markings called bike boxes at the intersection.
The town summarizes the plan and provides information on how to navigate areas with bike boxes on its letstalkblacksburg.org site.
Placed at the head of a traffic lane at a signalized intersection, a bike box aims to reduce conflicts between cyclists and motorists, according to the project’s page.
The goal is to prevent crashes between right-turning vehicles and cyclists passing through an intersection.
“Bike boxes also increase visibility and awareness and help people bicycling to clear an intersection more quickly,” the site reads.
The site provides stock renderings of bike boxes, which are shown as green rectangular-shaped spaces painted on the portion of a lane just before the lane passes through the intersection and traffic light.
The cost of the town’s bike boxes, which will include green bike lanes at the intersection, will be between $35,000 and $40,000, said town Comprehensive Planner Maeve Gould. The restriping will likely begin this upcoming week, she said.
“The restriping of this area to add bike boxes is actually part of a larger bicycle and pedestrian improvement project that has been implemented over the last two years,” Gould wrote in an email this past week. “The larger project included sidewalk widening, landscaping and addition of pedestrian countdown timers to this intersection and along a portion of Prices Fork Road.”
As far as navigating the bike box area, here are the exact instructions the town provided for motorists:
Stop behind the bike box for a yellow or red signal. Don’t turn right on red if you have to cross the bike box.
When the signal turns green, do not pass people on bikes while in the intersection. Watch for people on bikes around you, especially in front of you and to your right.
If the light is green as you are approaching, move through the intersection as usual.
The exact instructions for cyclists:
Enter the bike box from the approaching bike lane at a yellow or red signal. Stop before the crosswalk. Position yourself in the appropriate lane depending on the direction you are traveling.
When the signal turns green, proceed through the intersection as usual; be aware of right-turning vehicles.
If the light is green as you are approaching, move through the intersection as usual.