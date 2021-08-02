Blacksburg to add 'bike boxes' in Prices Fork, Toms Creek area

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The restriping of this area to add bike boxes is actually part of a larger bicycle and pedestrian improvement project that has been implemented over the last two years,” Gould wrote in an email this past week. “The larger project included sidewalk widening, landscaping and addition of pedestrian countdown timers to this intersection and along a portion of Prices Fork Road.”

As far as navigating the bike box area, here are the exact instructions the town provided for motorists:

Stop behind the bike box for a yellow or red signal. Don’t turn right on red if you have to cross the bike box.

When the signal turns green, do not pass people on bikes while in the intersection. Watch for people on bikes around you, especially in front of you and to your right.

If the light is green as you are approaching, move through the intersection as usual.

The exact instructions for cyclists:

Enter the bike box from the approaching bike lane at a yellow or red signal. Stop before the crosswalk. Position yourself in the appropriate lane depending on the direction you are traveling.

When the signal turns green, proceed through the intersection as usual; be aware of right-turning vehicles.

If the light is green as you are approaching, move through the intersection as usual.

