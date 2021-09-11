Blacksburg to get aid in plan to establish downtown retail incubator

Blacksburg Deputy Town Manager Chris Lawrence said the partnership will involve the provision of “technical assistance” via architects who will come from the Virginia chapter of the American Institute of Architects. The architects will over an expected six-month period craft a plan and design for the building, he said.

“This is a service project for them. They’re using this to advance the interest of good practice, the value of architecture,” said Lawrence, adding it will come at virtually no cost for the town.

The plan to be developed will include details such as approximately how many different businesses will be able to operate in the building itself, which is just under 6,000 square feet.

An incubator provides space and other services to a number of small businesses that provide promising products but aren’t quite ready to sign a lease for a brick and mortar location.

With a retail incubator, the public should expect businesses such as food vendors and ones that specialize in items such as jewelry and candles, Lawrence said.