Blacksburg Town Council passes 50-person gathering limit, restaurant curfew

BLACKSBURG — The town's reopening was scaled back Tuesday night as its leaders aim to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 among the locality’s biggest population group - Virginia Tech students.
An emergency ordinance approved unanimously by the Town Council limits public and private gatherings to no more than 50 people and requires that food and drinking establishments not remain open to the public after midnight, among other conditions.
The measures, which go into effect Wednesday and will remain in place for approximately three months, come as Tech students return to campus - something local health officials anticipate will lead to spikes in local cases.
“We’re going to have lots of people in the community who are inclined to socialize, have fun ... and there will be some who want to have fun" like in years past, Town Attorney Larry Spencer said.
Spencer said the town’s ordinance is modeled on similar measures in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, the area home to the University of Virginia.
Blacksburg’s ordinance comes as the city of Radford last week passed a temporary ban on gatherings of more than 50 people. Radford’s gatherings ban will remain in effect until Aug. 31. Radford University students began returning to campus Aug. 1 and thousands are being tested as part of the school's protocol.
Blacksburg’s ordinance temporarily brings back some of the restrictions that were lifted when the state entered phase three of its reopening last month. The ongoing reopening generally applies to the entire Commonwealth, but several localities with concerns about their dealings with COVID-19 have taken steps to keep certain restrictions from previous phases in place.
Under the current phase three of the state’s reopening, public gatherings are capped at 250 people.
While Blacksburg is re-introducing a 50% capacity limit at restaurants, town officials say that condition is expected to lead to few capacity changes due to the social distancing requirements that remain in place under phase three.
Another condition Blacksburg is requiring is the wearing of face coverings in public places. That requirement, however, provides some exceptions.
Among those not required to wear face coverings are children who are 10 years old or younger and people with health conditions that cause breathing difficulties.
People engaged in outdoor activities in open spaces such as parks also won’t be required to wear a face covering, provided that they adhere to the minimum physical distancing rules established by the state.
The ordinance includes other exceptions pertaining to restaurants and gatherings.
Restaurants can provide delivery and take-out services after midnight.
The 50-person gathering limit doesn’t apply to religious and wedding ceremonies and “expressive activity” - protests and demonstrations - on public streets and sidewalks.
Blacksburg is working with some student-affiliated entities to help enforce the measures. Among those is Tech’s Dean of Students office, town officials have said.
“I’m glad we’re doing this,” Councilman John Bush said Tuesday. “I think this is a good moderate move at this time.”
Councilwoman Susan Anderson clarified that the town is not exclusively targeting Tech students as all of the town’s population regularly mixes. She said there are little to no places only frequented by students or non-students.
“We really are all in this together,” Anderson said. “We don’t want our student population to think this ordinance is directed at them because we think they’re going to be bad. It’s really an ordinance to keep our town safe.”
Town officials have said that they’re not aiming to write tickets.
However, penalties for violating the ordinance will come in the form of misdemeanors, with fines of up to $500. The ordinance states that penalties will only be pursued after ample warning from law enforcement.
