Blacksburg Town Council passes 50-person gathering limit, restaurant curfew

Restaurants can provide delivery and take-out services after midnight.

The 50-person gathering limit doesn’t apply to religious and wedding ceremonies and “expressive activity” - protests and demonstrations - on public streets and sidewalks.

Blacksburg is working with some student-affiliated entities to help enforce the measures. Among those is Tech’s Dean of Students office, town officials have said.

“I’m glad we’re doing this,” Councilman John Bush said Tuesday. “I think this is a good moderate move at this time.”

Councilwoman Susan Anderson clarified that the town is not exclusively targeting Tech students as all of the town’s population regularly mixes. She said there are little to no places only frequented by students or non-students.

“We really are all in this together,” Anderson said. “We don’t want our student population to think this ordinance is directed at them because we think they’re going to be bad. It’s really an ordinance to keep our town safe.”

Town officials have said that they’re not aiming to write tickets.

However, penalties for violating the ordinance will come in the form of misdemeanors, with fines of up to $500. The ordinance states that penalties will only be pursued after ample warning from law enforcement.

