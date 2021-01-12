Blacksburg Town Council passes gun ban in town buildings

The Blacksburg Town Council voted 7-0 Tuesday to ban the carrying of firearms in its municipal buildings and other public places such as streets during festivals.

Passage of the ordinance makes Blacksburg one of several Virginia localities that have taken such action — something localities can now do based on a local option measure passed by the General Assembly last year and that took effect in July.

Other localities that have passed a similar measure include Fairfax County and the cities of Alexandria and Newport News. Roanoke is considering a similar ordinance.

Some council members cited the painful memory of April 16, 2007.

“Finally we are empowered to vote on an ordinance that many, many of our residents have been requesting for years,” said Councilwoman Susan Anderson, who recalled being on the Tech campus with her students during the 2007 shooting.

Anderson clarified that she doesn’t view lawful carriers “evil or violent.”

But she’s not sure “all of them understand the fear and discomfort they cause some other folks in our town,” she said. “This message of fear has been dominant in many messages to me.”

Anderson’s colleagues echoed some of her points.