Blacksburg Transit extends free fare for bus riders

Blacksburg Transit will continue running its bus service during the fall without charging passenger fare.

Full service in the town resumes Saturday, and the Commuter line, which runs between Blacksburg and Christiansburg, will start again on Monday.

Late-night service in Blacksburg will now end at 12:45 a.m. every day of the week to support a recent town ordinance that bans bars and restaurants from remaining open after midnight, the agency said. Previously, that service ran until around 2:45 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The Explorer route, which serves homes and businesses in Christiansburg, including the shopping district near the Uptown Christiansburg mall, remains suspended.

All riders must wear masks. Buses will have a limited number of masks and face shields on board in case passengers forget.

Virginia Tech students will not need to use their Hokie Passport to ride the bus, the agency said, noting that free fares will continue "until further notice."

The number of passengers on buses will be capped to encourage physical distancing, the agency said last month.

Large buses, which carry 107 people, will be limited to 75 riders, and smaller buses that usually carry 80 people will be capped at 55 riders.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.