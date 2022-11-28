Blacksburg's Caboose Park playground to get makeover

BLACKSBURG — The town is awaiting the finalization of the new design for the Hand-in-Hand wooden playground at the municipal Caboose Park on Turner Street.

Blacksburg town officials say the playground, built by community volunteers three decades ago, shows a significant amount of wear and tear and needs to be brought up to current national safety standards.

The approximate budget for the project is $850,000, said Dean Crane, Blacksburg’s director of Parks and Recreation.

“The playground design [should] be finalized by early December, so that the products can be ordered,” Crane wrote in an email earlier this month.

The town in October received concepts from designer Leathers & Associates, the same company that helped draw up the original playground. The town, which posted the concepts on its letstalkblacksburg.org site, then requested the public to provide feedback by Nov. 7.

The recent feedback built on responses the town received earlier in the year when many members of the community participated in a playground survey, uploaded example ideas and took part in an engagement event in August.

Blacksburg received more than 600 survey responses, which it compiled in a report and shared with Leathers.

Among the “predominant themes” from the survey responses were desires to keep the playground’s multi-leveled and interconnected structure and its wood and natural feel, according to the report.

There were also wishes to incorporate beloved playground elements such as swings — particularly the tire swing — slides, monkey bars and the series of “tunnels, nooks and ‘hidey’ holes,” according to the report.

Many respondents suggested forest and nature and castle and towers themes, with the latter aimed at keeping the design as close to the current playground as possible, the report said.

Leathers has since provided two design concepts, diagrams of which are available at Let’s Talk Blacksburg. The two concepts include a number of similar features such as swing sets and slides, but also some different components.

The castle and maze section in both concepts is the same and was driven in large part by the strong support for maintaining the layout of the old playground structure, according to the project’s page on Let’s Talk Blacksburg. The new proposed design is expected to be slightly taller than the original playground.

“The town envisions that this playground will continue to serve ages 2-12 and will include benches and small tabletops throughout the playground, along with wood chips — made of engineered wood fiber — as its base,” the project’s page reads.