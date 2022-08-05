 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blacksburg's once again Steppin' Out

Blacksburg's 41st Steppin’ Out festival started Friday and continues Saturday.

Over 200 arts and crafts vendors are participating and over 30 bands and other musicians will perform.

Steppin’ Out is presented by Downtown Blacksburg, Inc. and admission to the festival is free. Town of Blacksburg metered parking is also free during the event.

The music concludes at 10 p.m. Saturday with jazz, soul and funk-influenced jam band Yam Yam. 

More information can be viewed online at www.BlacksburgSteppinOut.com.

— The Roanoke Times

