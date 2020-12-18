Blacksburg's Paragon movie complex sold; reopens as B&B Theatres

BLACKSBURG — The movie theater at the First & Main shopping center reopened Friday afternoon under the new ownership of B&B Theatres, a company based out of the Kansas City area.
B&B Theatres recently announced that it acquired the 11-screen facility that was previously under the brief control of Paragon Theaters. Paragon took over the business just last year from Frank Theatres, which had a tumultuous relationship with the First & Main shopping center.
The new owners are referring to the theater as the Blacksburg 11 with B-Roll Bowling. The theater had been closed since the spring due to restrictions prompted by the pandemic.
B&B Theatres spokesman Paul Farnsworth, who features in several promotional videos for the reopening of the Blacksburg theater, said Friday that the company is routinely faced with opportunities to build new locations, acquire existing ones or reopen theaters that have been shuttered.
“This location in Blacksburg came about through a combination of those factors and we took a hard look at it,” he wrote in an email. “The facility is beautiful and strategically located. The community is incredibly supportive and stable and the area is theatrically underserviced.
“On top of that, the history with previous operators created a scenario that enabled the acquisition at negligible cost to B&B, a major consideration in a COVID year when industry revenue is down so dramatically.”
B&B stands for two families that that formed the company several decades ago: Bills and Bagby. B&B is the sixth largest movie chain in the country with more than four dozen locations in at least 8 states, according to online information, including its website. The Blacksburg location is B&B's first in Virginia.
The other theaters in Montgomery County are the Regal New River Valley & RPX in Christiansburg and downtown Blacksburg’s historic Lyric Theatre, a venue known for its showings of classics and arthouse films.
B&B Theatres has substantially promoted the Blacksburg reopening on social media, highlighting that it comes just in time for the U.S. release of the highly anticipated superhero film "Wonder Woman 1984" on Christmas.
Support Local Journalism
That film will also be streamed on HBO Max, a move that was prompted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Blacksburg venue features the bowling alley, an arcade and restaurant, all of which B&B Theatres plans to assume ownership of in early 2021, the company states on its website. The new ownership will also involve a few branding and aesthetic updates “to better align the facility with the B&B standard,” the company said.
Among its top features has been the IMAX showings, but Farnsworth couldn’t say if movies will be shown in that format in the near future.
“Our owners and executive team are in negotiations with IMAX now to determine what will happen,” he wrote. “Regardless, B&B Theatres is proud of our own premium large-format (PLF) Grand Screens, which offer exceptional presentation on some of the largest screens in the nation. Should the negotiation with IMAX not lead to a continued partnership, there will still be a PLF option available in Blacksburg for guests to enjoy.”
The bowling alley, bar, restaurant and arcade are among the things that will be enhanced and modified as part of efforts to improve building flow and accessibility, Farnsworth said.
Farnsworth didn't disclose the acquisition price of the theater. He otherwise complimented the responsible maintenance of the facility over the past several years, calling the venue “beautiful and ready to rock and roll.”
Among the offerings Farnsworth touts is the Backstage Pass, which he said will allow members to take advantage of items such as $5 tickets on Tuesdays — which will also comes with a free box of popcorn with each ticket purchase.
The Blacksburg location opened to much local fanfare in early 2015 and was for several years known as the CineBowl & Grille.
Despite the theater’s popularity in the local community, its initial operators — Frank Entertainment Group — had a difficult relationship with First & Main. The two parties engaged landlord-tenant disputes, with the issue spilling over into the courts during the spring of 2017 when the shopping center’s management unexpectedly chained the doors shut and claimed nearly $500,000 in unpaid rent.
The Frank Entertainment Group dealt with setbacks within the company itself, including litigation with the former CEO and a bankruptcy filing.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.