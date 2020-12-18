Blacksburg's Paragon movie complex sold; reopens as B&B Theatres

“Our owners and executive team are in negotiations with IMAX now to determine what will happen,” he wrote. “Regardless, B&B Theatres is proud of our own premium large-format (PLF) Grand Screens, which offer exceptional presentation on some of the largest screens in the nation. Should the negotiation with IMAX not lead to a continued partnership, there will still be a PLF option available in Blacksburg for guests to enjoy.”

The bowling alley, bar, restaurant and arcade are among the things that will be enhanced and modified as part of efforts to improve building flow and accessibility, Farnsworth said.

Farnsworth didn't disclose the acquisition price of the theater. He otherwise complimented the responsible maintenance of the facility over the past several years, calling the venue “beautiful and ready to rock and roll.”

Among the offerings Farnsworth touts is the Backstage Pass, which he said will allow members to take advantage of items such as $5 tickets on Tuesdays — which will also comes with a free box of popcorn with each ticket purchase.

The Blacksburg location opened to much local fanfare in early 2015 and was for several years known as the CineBowl & Grille.