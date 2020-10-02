Blacksburg's Torc Robotics to establish testing center in New Mexico

The work in New Mexico allows Torc to build on testing in Virginia, Fleming said.

“We are expanding testing to new public routes in New Mexico to collect data in different situations along a major long-haul trucking route for the United States,” he said. “Like Virginia, New Mexico’s highway system offers a range of road and weather conditions.”

The recent announcement from Torc marks yet another development in what has been a busy past year for a locally-founded company that has become one of the New River Valley’s flagship technology firms.

Almost exactly a year ago, Daimler acquired a majority share in Torc and the two entered into an automated truck development partnership. Daimler is the division of the corporation best known for brands such as Freightliner, Mercedes-Benz and Smart.

The agreement, however, allowed Torc to retain its name, management, employees and facilities.

Not long before the unveiling of the latest plans in New Mexico, Torc announced the investment of $8.5 million to expand its Blacksburg software development operations and the creation of 350 new jobs.