Blacksburg's Warm Hearth begins COVID-19 inoculation drive

The village went largely unscathed in the early months of the pandemic, but “the outbreak in October and November was really challenging,” Dalton said.

The village maintains a COVID case dashboard that as of Tuesday showed a total of 121 COVID infections among residents and employees since March. The 60-bed Kroontje Health Care Center suffered the brunt of the outbreak, with a cumulative total of 51 positive cases among the skilled nursing facility’s residents and 33 staff during the outbreak.

Fourteen residents who contracted the virus died during the outbreak, Dalton said. Most of them had underlying medical conditions, what experts call co-morbidities.

But, Dalton said, “we were able to recover from that pretty quickly and get back to normal – normal during the pandemic.”

Currently, there are no active cases among village residents, but five cases among staff are listed.

More than 90% of Kroontje residents were inoculated on Friday, Dalton said. And about 80% of that facility’s staff received the vaccine. Dalton said he expected about 265 more people to be inoculated on Tuesday.

Warm Hearth contracted with Walgreens to do the vaccine clinics, Dalton said. They are funded by a federal coronavirus program.

This was the first of two injections in the series. Dalton said additional clinics are planned to provide the second dose of the vaccine in about 21 days.

