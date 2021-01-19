Blacksburg's Warm Hearth begins COVID-19 inoculation drive

BLACKSBURG – Mardi Gras is next month, but a little bit of carnival spirit swirled around Warm Hearth Village Tuesday.
It was the second day of COVID-19 vaccination clinics on the 200-acre senior living campus. And while the balloons and the beaded necklaces were fun, the syringes were the center of the celebration.
“Elation!” that’s how Lee Musgrave described her feelings after her injection.
“It is wonderful,” she said. “It’s like a cloud has gone.”
Masked neighbors arrived together in loose groups at the Village Center to receive the first of two shots of the Pfizer version of the COVID-19 vaccine. Some of them teased back and forth with Roger Avery as he checked their names off a list on his clipboard.
“That’ll be $15,” he joked with one friend.
A retired virologist, Avery said he moved to the village two years ago and volunteered Tuesday to help staff the vaccination clinic for independent living residents and village employees.
“People getting it have been sort of celebrating,” Avery said. “It’s a sense of relief, like a light at the end of the tunnel.”
Founded in the 1970s, Warm Hearth is a nonprofit continuing care campus that serves all income levels and offers independent and assisted living, as well as memory and skilled nursing care.
For many here, the vaccine clinics also have been a brief respite from the isolation of pandemic lockdown in a 600-resident retirement community.
“This has been the first time they’ve seen each other and us,” Tambra Dixon, marketing and development director, said of the residents.
Because of that, there were some emotional moments Tuesday, she added.
The village’s assisted living and nursing care buildings have been closed to visitors for most of the past 10 months, with residents largely living in their rooms. Those in single family houses, townhomes and apartments have had more freedoms, but many of them chose to self-isolate.
Besides doctor visits and walks on the grounds, Musgrave said she has remained in her house in the Woods Edge development since the pandemic began in March. But she said her dog, a 13-year-old rescue mutt named Patti has kept her happy and active.
The vaccination clinics were also the first opportunity village CEO Brad Dalton has had to meet many of the residents he now serves. The Dublin native and former executive with American Health Care/Heritage Hall in Roanoke took over the job in October, when long-time Warm Hearth CEO Ferne Moschella retired.
“I’m excited to be in clinic mode,” Dalton said on Tuesday. “It’s a good day.”
The village went largely unscathed in the early months of the pandemic, but “the outbreak in October and November was really challenging,” Dalton said.
The village maintains a COVID case dashboard that as of Tuesday showed a total of 121 COVID infections among residents and employees since March. The 60-bed Kroontje Health Care Center suffered the brunt of the outbreak, with a cumulative total of 51 positive cases among the skilled nursing facility’s residents and 33 staff during the outbreak.
Fourteen residents who contracted the virus died during the outbreak, Dalton said. Most of them had underlying medical conditions, what experts call co-morbidities.
But, Dalton said, “we were able to recover from that pretty quickly and get back to normal – normal during the pandemic.”
Currently, there are no active cases among village residents, but five cases among staff are listed.
More than 90% of Kroontje residents were inoculated on Friday, Dalton said. And about 80% of that facility’s staff received the vaccine. Dalton said he expected about 265 more people to be inoculated on Tuesday.
Warm Hearth contracted with Walgreens to do the vaccine clinics, Dalton said. They are funded by a federal coronavirus program.
This was the first of two injections in the series. Dalton said additional clinics are planned to provide the second dose of the vaccine in about 21 days.