Blaze damages unoccupied house in Ft. Lewis area of Roanoke County

  • 0

An unoccupied residence in western Roanoke County was damaged by fire early Saturday.

A Roanoke County Fire and Rescue crew from Station 9 (Ft. Lewis) were summoned at 6:08 a.m. to the 1400 block of Skyview Road, where a one-story dwelling showed fire and smoke from the basement door and the front door.

The fire was knocked down in about 20 minutes, but the residence sustained a partial floor collapse. There were no injuries.

The county Fire Marshal's Office said the fire was accidental and due to an electrical issue. Estimated damages are approximately $40,000.

