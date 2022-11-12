Blaze damages unoccupied house in Ft. Lewis area of Roanoke County

An unoccupied residence in western Roanoke County was damaged by fire early Saturday.
A Roanoke County Fire and Rescue crew from Station 9 (Ft. Lewis) were summoned at 6:08 a.m. to the 1400 block of Skyview Road, where a one-story dwelling showed fire and smoke from the basement door and the front door.
The fire was knocked down in about 20 minutes, but the residence sustained a partial floor collapse. There were no injuries.
The county Fire Marshal's Office said the fire was accidental and due to an electrical issue. Estimated damages are approximately $40,000.