Block of Roanoke's Campbell Avenue to remain closed until Saturday evening for mural viewing

The 200 block of Campbell Avenue Southwest in downtown Roanoke will remain closed to traffic through Saturday evening to allow visitors to view the new street mural.

Local artists painted the words "End Racism Now" in colorful, 12-foot letters as part of Sunday afternoon's public art project in front of the Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building. Dozens of visitors strolled Campbell Avenue Sunday and Monday to see the mural and take photographs.

City government, the Roanoke Arts Commission and the Urban Arts Project worked together on the project. People will be allowed to walk along the street until 5 p.m. Saturday, when barricades will be removed and the block reopened to vehicles.

The mural will remain until Campbell Avenue is repaved in 2022.

