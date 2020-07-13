You are the owner of this article.
Block of Roanoke's Campbell Avenue to remain closed until Saturday evening for mural viewing
Block of Roanoke's Campbell Avenue to remain closed until Saturday evening for mural viewing

DH 07122020 EndRecismStreetpaint01

Campbell Avenue, in front of Roanoke city hall, has become a canvas for a street mural against racism. Dozens of artists, painters and volunteers contributed to paint “End Racism Now” in 12-foot-tall letters. The project also lists the names of dozens of Black victims of police violence. Organizers from the Urban Arts Project hope the art will encourage conversations about racial issues facing Roanoke. 

 DAVID HUNGATE | Special to The Roanoke Times

The 200 block of Campbell Avenue Southwest in downtown Roanoke will remain closed to traffic through Saturday evening to allow visitors to view the new street mural.

Local artists painted the words "End Racism Now" in colorful, 12-foot letters as part of Sunday afternoon's public art project in front of the Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building. Dozens of visitors strolled Campbell Avenue Sunday and Monday to see the mural and take photographs.

City government, the Roanoke Arts Commission and the Urban Arts Project worked together on the project. People will be allowed to walk along the street until 5 p.m. Saturday, when barricades will be removed and the block reopened to vehicles.

The mural will remain until Campbell Avenue is repaved in 2022.

