Blue Ridge Marathon, billed as America's toughest road marathon, returns after tough year

Many gathered in separate groups in front of the Patrick Henry building on Jefferson Street Saturday morning.
As they stretched, jogged in place to warm their legs or bounced on the balls of their feet, John Carlin pumped them up with some motivation.
“Get ready to tackle America’s toughest half-marathon … We have a lot of people testing their mettle,” he said, with his voice booming through the speakers at the starting line. “Get those legs warmed up, you’re going to need it.”
And at each blast of the bullhorn, separate herds of runners passed under a pair of inflatable arches and jogged off into the distance.
The annual Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon, often billed as America’s toughest road marathon, returned Saturday after it was canceled last year due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers said a key reason for hosting the event this year was to help out a local economy that has been significantly impacted by the pandemic.
Pete Eshelman, director of the marathon’s organizer Roanoke Outside Foundation, specifically pointed to the restaurants and hotels that have been adversely impacted by the crisis.
“All those people that have been hurting, struggling for the past year,” he said.
Carlin himself called the marathon Roanoke’s first major event since the pandemic started.
“We wanted to do it,” Carlin said. “It’s the beginning of the coming out of the pandemic.”
Eshelman, however, said the organizers have closely followed the state’s gradual shifting of the pandemic measures and ensured that they could still meet the safety protocols.
“We worked really closely with the governor’s office and the Virginia Department of Health in kind of structuring the format of how endurance events would [handled and operated] in a safe manner,” he said. “We really wanted to showcase to other events how it can be done in a safe manner.”
Just under 3,000 people registered for the marathon, representing a total of 40 states and six countries, Eshelman said. That attendance is consistent with the turnout from recent years, he said.
The organizers implemented a number of measures Saturday, with some of the changes reflected in the races themselves.
The event itself involves a marathon, a double marathon, a half-marathon and a 10-K run. In the past, all runners would take off at 7:30 a.m., Eshelman said.
This year, however, the different running events were separated by 30-minute periods — the marathoners took off first, the half-marathoners second and the 10K runners last.
The double marathoners started their runs several hours before everyone else, but were given a break and resumed for the second 26-mile trek at 7:30 a.m. Those in the marathon group could also take part in a team relay where each member of a team was tasked with running roughly between 6 and 8 miles.
The runners in each separate event were also divided into corrals, or groups that left in 30-second intervals. Eshelman said they determined the makeup of each corral based on an estimated pace time entered by each participant, with the faster runners leaving earlier.
Eshelman said the measures they implemented for the different racing events kept the runners spread out over a large distance and addressed the occupancy issue.
Many runners also wore face coverings.
Another major adjustment took place in Elmwood Park and its amphitheater, which has otherwise been the main gathering location for the marathon.
About 10,000 people typically flock to the park area during the marathon to enjoy a number of festivities, but the organizers this year were required to limit the occupancy at the location to approximately 1,500. Eshelman said that effectively limited the park to mostly the runners.
“This year, it’s just a run, and not all the normal festivities associated with the event,” he said. “Because we don’t want everybody to hang out and congregate here afterwards.”
At least several who were in downtown Roanoke Saturday praised the marathon’s return.
“I like it because Roanoke has a lot of different activities … that bring people into Roanoke,” said Marcia Spinner, who was at the downtown farmers’ market Saturday. “We do want to see the people run and we like to watch it.”
Spinner voiced confidence in the measures that were implemented and touted other developments such as the ongoing rollout of vaccines. Like the marathon’s organizers, she said the city’s economy is also in need of a shot in the arm.
“This pandemic has really, really hurt us,” she said.
Cheyenne Teubert, a Salem resident and who took part in the half-marathon, said she didn’t do the virtual run last year and was glad to be able to do it in person with her peers this weekend.
“I think it’s more fun when you have more people supporting you,” said Teubert, who took part in the 10-K race in 2019.
Teubert said she also enjoys visibly seeing the support from the people in the various neighborhoods.
“Just having that along the way is a good energy boost and motivation,” she said.
Teubert said her preparation for Saturday’s race was not quite at an optimum, but that she was going to give it her all, regardless.