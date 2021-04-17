Blue Ridge Marathon, billed as America's toughest road marathon, returns after tough year

At least several who were in downtown Roanoke Saturday praised the marathon’s return.

“I like it because Roanoke has a lot of different activities … that bring people into Roanoke,” said Marcia Spinner, who was at the downtown farmers’ market Saturday. “We do want to see the people run and we like to watch it.”

Spinner voiced confidence in the measures that were implemented and touted other developments such as the ongoing rollout of vaccines. Like the marathon’s organizers, she said the city’s economy is also in need of a shot in the arm.

“This pandemic has really, really hurt us,” she said.

Cheyenne Teubert, a Salem resident and who took part in the half-marathon, said she didn’t do the virtual run last year and was glad to be able to do it in person with her peers this weekend.

“I think it’s more fun when you have more people supporting you,” said Teubert, who took part in the 10-K race in 2019.

Teubert said she also enjoys visibly seeing the support from the people in the various neighborhoods.

“Just having that along the way is a good energy boost and motivation,” she said.