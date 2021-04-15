Blue Ridge Marathon returns Saturday, with some changes

They’re ready.
They’re set.
They can’t wait to get going.
“We’ve heard from tons of people who are extremely grateful that we’re doing this,” said Julia Boas, event director for the Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon.
“It gives people something to look forward to, a light at the end of the tunnel,” she said.
The popular road race is back Saturday after having to hastily scrap its 2020 iteration amid the growing sweep of the pandemic. Shutdowns in Virginia began just one month before the race was set to bring scores of people to Roanoke.
The return of the event, often described as America’s toughest road marathon for its elevation gain, will look different by necessity.
Runners will be released in short bursts of 50 people and the starting line will wind around multiple blocks to allow for distancing.
The queue was designed to leave 120 square feet of space for each runner waiting to start, said Boas, of the Roanoke Outdoors Foundation, which organizes the race.
Masks will be required until a runner clears the starting chute. Water cups at aid stations will be spaced over multiple tables for distance and easy self-serve access. Volunteers will no longer hand things directly to passing racers.
“This is an opportunity for us to show people that we can do it,” Boas said. “That there are ways that are super safe and extremely low risk to do these types of events.”
Multiple event organizers, stakeholders and regulators conferred to create the safety plan, she added. Details were being examined and reexamined as recently as last week.
The marathon is one of the first large-scale races the city has hosted in the past year. Its 2021 roster has about 2,800 registrants.
The event’s route — tracing a 26.2-mile path around downtown, Mill Mountain, Old Southwest and Wasena — remains largely the same, as will road closures and detours, Boas said.
The most significant change was extending the time of the morning road closures on Jefferson Street near the downtown starting line.
Staging runners in small waves meant needing more time to get all participants started.
The total start time — across the event's marathon, half-marathon and 10K — is expected to take about an hour and a half. Normally, all runners are on their way in 20 minutes.
The race has an early-morning start time of 7:35 a.m., so organizers are hopeful the extended timeline will have minimal impact on Saturday traffic.
Road closures will start around downtown at 5:30 a.m. as organizers set up and continue moving in phases: a 6:30 a.m. closure on Elm Avenue and Walnut Avenue, 8 a.m. on Wiley Drive, 9 a.m. on Wasena Avenue.
Mailers, flyers and other means were used to alert residents to the closures. Some closures will be cleared as early as 8:30 a.m. The final streets, around the downtown finish line, are scheduled to be cleared by 3:30 p.m.
Spectators won’t be allowed at Elmwood Park as outdoor venues are currently restricted to 30% capacity due to COVID precautions. The space available needs to be reserved for runners, volunteers and workers, Boas said.
Supporters can instead fan out along the race route to cheer on participants.