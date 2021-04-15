Blue Ridge Marathon returns Saturday, with some changes

“This is an opportunity for us to show people that we can do it,” Boas said. “That there are ways that are super safe and extremely low risk to do these types of events.”

Multiple event organizers, stakeholders and regulators conferred to create the safety plan, she added. Details were being examined and reexamined as recently as last week.

The marathon is one of the first large-scale races the city has hosted in the past year. Its 2021 roster has about 2,800 registrants.

The event’s route — tracing a 26.2-mile path around downtown, Mill Mountain, Old Southwest and Wasena — remains largely the same, as will road closures and detours, Boas said.

The most significant change was extending the time of the morning road closures on Jefferson Street near the downtown starting line.

Staging runners in small waves meant needing more time to get all participants started.

The total start time — across the event's marathon, half-marathon and 10K — is expected to take about an hour and a half. Normally, all runners are on their way in 20 minutes.