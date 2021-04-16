Blue Ridge Parkway gets new superintendent

A new superintendent of the Blue Ridge Parkway has been appointed.

Tracy Swartout, currently the deputy superintendent of the Mount Rainier National Park in Washington, will begin her new job May 23, working from the parkway’s headquarters in Asheville, North Carolina, the National Park Service announced Friday.

“Throughout my life, the Blue Ridge Parkway has played a prominent role, with some of my most treasured memories being shaped along that winding road and in the national parks and communities beyond,” Swartout said in the announcement.

Swartout will oversee a linear park that follows the parkway’s 469-mile route through the mountains of North Carolina and Virginia.

Last year, the parkway had an estimated 14 million recreational visitors, making it one of the most-visited national parks in the United States.

A 21-year veteran of the park service, Swartout will replace J.D. Lee, who retired last summer.

