Blue Ridge Parkway repairs to close bridge over Roanoke River for next year

A section of the Blue Ridge Parkway that spans the Roanoke River in Roanoke County will be closed next month for repairs expected to take about a year.

And it will be a least another year before a nearby portion of the parkway, closed last May after it was partially swept away by a mudslide, will be restored and reopened, the National Park Service said Monday.

Repairs to the 58-year-old bridge, which stands about 265 feet over the river, were identified in 2015 as a priority by an ongoing road maintenance plan by the Park Service and the Federal Highway Administration.

The bridge, which sits just northwest of Explore Park at milepost 114.7, will be closed until spring of 2022 for work that includes concrete repairs to its piers, a new asphalt surface, repainting and a new waterproofing membrane, the Park Service said.

A detour will run from Virginia 24 at Washington Avenue (milepost 112.2) to Adney Gap at U.S. 221 (milepost 136). Explore Park will be accessible from the south via U.S. 220 at milepost 121.4.

The closure is the second long-term shutdown of a portion of the Blue Ridge Parkway that passes through the Roanoke Valley.