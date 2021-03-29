Blue Ridge Parkway repairs to close bridge over Roanoke River

A section of the Blue Ridge Parkway that spans the Roanoke River in Roanoke County will be closed next month for repairs expected to take about a year.

The National Park Service said Monday that the Roanoke River bridge at milepost 114.7 is expected to close in mid- to late-April until spring of 2022.

The bridge, which sits just northwest of Explore Park, needs concrete repairs to bridge piers, a new asphalt surface, repainting and a new waterproofing membrane, the Park Service said.

A detour will run from Virginia 24 at Washington Avenue (milepost 112.2) to Adney Gap at U.S. 221 (milepost 136).

Explore Park will be accessible from the south via U.S. 220 at milepost 121.4, the Park Service said.

The Park Service and Federal Highway Administration identified the section of the Blue Ridge Parkway in 2015 as a priority for repairs as part of an ongoing road maintenance plan.

