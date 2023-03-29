The Blue Ridge Parkway on Wednesday updated its scheduled reopening of a section south of Roanoke that has been closed since a landslide damaged the roadway nearly three years ago.

The parkway now estimates that restoration work on the section south of U.S. 220 at milepost 127.9 will be completed in June.

A May 2020 deluge washed out the parkway there and caused extensive damage. Installation of a 130-foot pipe, now underway, to replace a damaged culvert delayed completion of the work.

"Geotechnical and roadway experts are implementing a series of repairs including installation of soil anchors and reconstruction of the fill slope to stabilize the area and restore safe access," the parkway said. "Final steps include completion of additional headwalls and drainage elements and paving the road as temperatures allow."

In the meanwhile, all travelers on wheel or foot are still being asked to avoid the area in Roanoke County. Traffic has been detoured from a 15-mile stretch between U.S. 220 and U.S. 221 at Adney Gap.

Additionally, on Wednesday the National Park Service announced two new maintenance projects, involving bridge structural repairs at milepost 121.4 (near U.S. 220 in Roanoke County) and milepost 61.6 (near Virginia 130 in Amherst County), will begin in mid-April.

The parkway said those projects "will primarily be managed with single lane traffic control, but park visitors may encounter daytime closures of less than 30 minutes or full evening closures with signed detours."

Blue Ridge Parkway daily road status updates are available at https://www.nps.gov/blri/planyourvisit/roadclosures.htm.