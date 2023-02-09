The Blue Ridge Parkway in Bedford County has reopened after crews removed a rock slide that blocked a section of the scenic byway for the past two months.

A closure at milepost 96 was caused by a weather-related hillside collapse of rock and soil in early December. Motorists have been detoured around a 14-mile stetch between access points at Virginia 43 (Bearwallow Gap) at Buchanan to U.S. 460 east of Ropanoke.

Although the two-lane road has reopened, "park visitors should anticipate a rough road surface in that area," acoording to a Thursday post on the parkway's Facebook page.

Another 14-mile Blue Ridge Parkway section south of U.S. 220 remains closed while work continues to repair another rock slide that took out a 150-ft. roadway section in 2020.

Parkway officials have estimated that work will be completed and the byway reopened this spring.