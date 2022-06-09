Blue Ridge Parkway updates progress on local construction projects

The Blue Ridge Parkway marked the beginning of summer travel season by providing an update on several ongoing maintenance projects that have diverted traffic from Roanoke Valley sections of the scenic mountain byway.

Still on schedule to reopen by month’s end will be the parkway’s 58-year-old Roanoke River Gorge bridge, which has been closed since summer 2021 for repairs to piers, drainage improvements, repaving and repainting of the steel super structure.

However, work continues on a 150-foot milepost 127.9 section that was washed away by a spring 2020 storm, and the parkway said its earlier estimate of reopening that stretch in September stands.

“Geotechnical and roadway experts have designed and planned a series of repairs for this emergency project, including installation of soil anchors and reconstruction of the fill slope, to stabilize the area and restore safe access,” the parkway said.

Additionally, work will continue throughout the summer to repair another smaller washout and slide where the parkway begins to ascend Bent Mountain that was damaged by the same 2020 storm.

Motorists were advised by the parkway to expect delays at at milepost 119.7 due to single-lane traffic controls, a shifted lane alignment, new pavement markings and a speed reduction to 35 mph.

Finally, the parkway section from U.S. 220 south of Roanoke at milepost 121.4 to Adney Gap near the U.S. 221 access on Bent Mountain at milepost 135.9 previously open to cyclists and pedestrians is now fully closed to all users, whether on wheels or foot.

“Due to heavy equipment and contractors working in the area, a full closure is in place,” the parkway said. “Behind closed gates, the parkway is closed to all uses including motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.”

While work is underway and until repairs are complete, current, signed detour routes will remain in place.

The detour route around both projects extends from Virginia 24 at Washington Avenue (milepost 112.2) to Adney Gap at U.S. 221 (milepost 136.0).

Access to Explore Park remains available from the south via U.S. 220 (milepost 121.4).

Daily road status updates are available on the park’s website at www.nps.gov/blri.