Bluegrass BBQ takes its pulled pork and pimento cheese on the road

CHRISTIANSBURG — Andy Hutton cast a suspicious eye on the veggie burger on offer on a Wednesday earlier this month.

“I don’t think I’ve ever eat anything without meat,” he said. “I put meat on my eggs.”

But he had no such qualms when it came to the pulled pork listed on the same menu board. In fact, he ordered two of Bluegrass BBQ’s signature sandwiches from the restaurant’s new food truck parked outside the Christiansburg Livestock Market.

“One’s for me and one for my dog,” Hutton said.

He didn’t mention if he was going to share the French fries with his four-legged companion.

Bluegrass BBQ put its truck on the road on Dec. 3 and since then has set up in several locations around the New River Valley, from Pearisburg to Radford to Christiansburg.

Wednesday’s stop at the stockyard was the first on-site food offered at the weekly auction in nearly a year. Its attached diner had shut down, leaving staff and customers without ready access to a hot lunch.

“It’s hard to leave for lunch,” said Whitney Dunbar, who has worked in the stockyard office for about three years.