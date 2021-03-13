Boat explodes on Smith Mountain Lake, all aboard swim to safety

A boat exploded Saturday afternoon near Indian Pointe Marina on Smith Mountain Lake, but all aboard swarm to safety.

The Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call at 3:25 p.m. Saturday. According to Chief Todd Ohlerich, the boat was fully involved when he arrived on the scene. Four adult and two children who were passengers had jumped to safety and swam back to the marina, he said, and no one was transported from the scene for medical reasons.

Ohlerich said the boat was drifting back toward the marina when he arrived. In order to maneuver it away from the docks, he pushed the boat with the bow of the fireboat while attempting to put out the fire. He said fire from the boat caught one of the docks pilings on fire and melted some vinyl siding on the marina.

"If we had let it go any more it would have taken on the dock," Ohlerich said.

The boat had recently refueled at Indian Pointe Marina, according to Ohlerich. He said the large amount of fuel on the boat made it difficult to extinguish the fire. The boat eventually took on water and sank just a short distance from the marina, he said.

The Department of Wildlife Resources are on scene investigating the incident.

