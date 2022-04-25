Boating incidents see a slight increase at Smith Mountain Lake while dropping statewide

Smith Mountain Lake saw the most boating incidents of any body of water in Virginia for a second year in 2021, nearly doubling other frequent high-incident locations such as Lake Anna and the Chesapeake Bay. The results were part of the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources’ 2021 Recreational Boating Incident Summery.

Boating incidents at Smith Mountain Lake hit a recent high of 19 last year, just one more than the previous year at 18. According to Sgt. James Slaughter with the DWR, one major contributing factor is the significant increase in boat traffic on the lake since the start of the pandemic in early 2020.

“It has really become a destination spot,” Slaughter said.

In 2020 and 2021 Smith Mountain Lake saw crowds unlike any years before. Slaughter said a large number of boats were active on the lake throughout the entire week unlike previous years when activity was primarily limited to the weekends.

Despite the large increase in crowds, incidents were still only slightly higher than in previous years at Smith Mountain Lake. While there was a substantial drop in boating incidents in 2019 with only 10 recorded, 2018 saw 16 total boating incidents. Slaughter said bad weather on multiple weekends also helped to reduce the number of incidents in 2019.

Slaughter said it took some strategic planning by conservation officers to ensure they maintained a constant presence on the lake. Officers often have to split their time between patrolling the lake and patrolling the land during various hunting seasons.

Statewide, boating incidents finally saw a drop last year after steadily increasing for the past five years. Incidents hit a 10-year peak of 110 in 2020 before dropping to 89 last year.

Fatalities from boating related incidents also saw a slight drop statewide in 2021. Fatalities dropped slightly to 19 after tying a ten-year high in 2020 of 21. That record was also hit in 2016.

At Smith Mountain Lake, there was one boating fatality in 2021. Last February, the operator of a motorboat fell overboard shortly after launching from the Penhook Boat Access Facility. Hypothermia was a contributing factor in the death, according to reports.

The three main contributing factors reported for boating incidents in 2021 were operator inexperience, no proper lookout and speed or proximity violations. Slaughter said he sees each of the contributing factors often while patrolling the lake.

“There are so many things that distract people,” Slaughter said. “That combined with a lack of experience.”

With the growing popularity of the lake, more people have purchased their first boat in recent years. Slaughter said some boaters have not yet become accustomed to how to maneuver around the lake. Another concern is longtime boaters who may go months or even years without operating a boat then getting back out on the water.

“Operating a boat is a perishable skill,” Slaughter said.

Distractions is another major concern for Slaughter, which is often the cause of boating incidents with no proper lookout. One of the biggest distractions he sees is cell phones. He said boat operators often hold them up while operating the boats at high speeds.

The phones are often used for navigation, Slaughter said. Unlike in the past when boaters stopped and took time to pull out a map to get their bearings, most boaters now have GPS on their phone that pinpoints where they are so attention is divided between their phone and what is in front of them.

One of the biggest concerns for Slaughter is people operating their watercraft too close to docks or other objects in the water. He said it is common to see when people are being towed on skis, inner tubes or other floats.

Boaters are required to stay 50 feet from docks, other boats and objects in the water. Slaughter said many people don’t take into account the tow line when traveling. Inexperienced boaters often don’t account for how the person being towed will move when a boater turns, which sometimes can put them dangerously close to other objects such as docks, he said.

“We do see that quite frequently,” Slaughter said. He encouraged boaters to remember to factor the distance of the tow rope when turning to ensure that those being towed are also safely 50 feet away from a dock. He said there are multiple incidents each year where a person being towed strikes an object because the boater got too close.

Slaughter said conservation officers are already ramping up patrols on Smith Mountain Lake as the days begin to warm up and more people come out. Currently, he said crowds are not at the same level they have been in 2020 and 2021 when traffic began increasing significantly as early as March.

With the current trends, Slaughter said 2022 could be a return to a more typical boating season at Smith Mountain Lake where boating activities don’t fully ramp up until Memorial Day and most boat traffic is confined to the weekends.

