Bob Good, Cameron Webb differentiate themselves in virtual forum

this week that includes endorsements from multiple longtime members of law enforcement across the district backing Webb’s candidacy. It includes an appearance from former Campbell County Sheriff Steve Hutcherson, who led the department while Good served as a supervisor. “These attacks against Dr. Webb are just lies,” Hutcherson says in the ad. “That’s the reason why sheriffs across this district have endorsed my campaign, even two from Campbell County, Mr. Good, who know you very well, and they think that I’ll be better on supporting police than you,” Webb told Good at the forum. Webb said he supports a public health insurance option and said Good is “a little bit behind” his own party by continuing to campaign on repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act. Good knocked Webb’s work on health care policy in the Obama and Trump administrations by saying costs are still high and quality hasn’t improved as promised. Good favors letting the free market drive health care and criticized Gov. Ralph Northam, a physician, for vetoing a bill this year that intended to expand access to health insurance because it would have undermined the ACA. “We know what happens when you put a doctor in charge of government,” Good said. Good said he would support Trump’s policies that have contributed to “energy independence, where we no longer depend on foreign hostile nations.” While the United States is the world’s largest producer of natural gas, oil and petroleum, in 2019, nearly half the oil consumed by the United States was imported, according to the Energy Information Administration. Good said environmental policies Democrats support would “surrender our energy independence.” Webb said he doesn’t support the Green New Deal, but the country needs to move toward reducing its carbon emissions in order to preserve the environment. Good said people should not “be fooled by the bipartisan moderate rhetoric” from Webb. “The choice could not be more clear,” Good said. “My opponent is aligned with the radical socialist left that’s become much of the Democratic Party.” Webb replied that “it’s not an act.” “At the end of the day, what this campaign is about is lifting voices all across the district, hearing people who don’t look like you or didn’t grow up where you grew up, or haven’t had the same life experiences, but they matter so much,” he said.