Bob Good, Cameron Webb roll out first TV ads of general election with Good on the attack

“I’m running because we have to do better,” he says. “Like stopping big insurance from gaming our system, protecting Medicare, and lowering the cost of medication and guaranteeing the free market gives us choices in our care.”

Good's first ad goes after Webb, saying he has “radical ideas” and is “way too liberal.” The 30-second ad opens with images of flames, people banging on a building and police arresting people.

“With chaos in our streets, Cameron Webb would make things worse,” a narrator says.

The ad says that Webb “would defund the police.” Webb has not advocated for defunding law enforcement. He's also emphasized that his father worked at the DEA for more than two decades as a human relations manager and performed other roles, such as helping develop federal law enforcement training programs.

“When I talked to my dad about why he got into federal law enforcement, he said that, as a Black man in the South and understanding the dynamics of policing, he could think of no better way to have an impact than to make sure we have well-trained, experienced officers,” said Webb, who is Black. “Because of that, I have a deep respect for law enforcement.”