Bob Good says Cameron Webb, son of a former DEA official, is anti-police. Will it stick in 5th District race?

He said while he was a White House fellow — which extended from the Obama administration into the Trump administration — he had the opportunity to work on the First Step Act, which did things like curb mandatory minimums and reduce harsh crack cocaine sentences. Webb said he’d like to build on that work. As for policing, he wants to work on finding ways to minimize law enforcement involvement with people with mental illnesses and get them the appropriate care they need.

“The goal is the same across our communities, and that is for everyone to be safe and for everyone to have justice,” Webb said.

Good has been urging voters to not view Webb as a moderate. At speeches, he tells people Webb is endorsed by people like U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., supports abortion rights and gun control and would impose government-run health care. Webb is running on supporting a public health insurance option.

“He doesn’t talk about his positions because they’re wrong for the 5th District,” Good said. “He can’t win. Instead he resorts to baseless, dishonest smear attacks, character assassinations. I’m an open conservative who will stand strong with the president.”