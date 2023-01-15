 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Body found in New River in Pulaski County

Pulaski County Sheriff's Office

The body of a male was recovered from the New River on Saturday in the 4000 block of Clarks Ferry Road in the Delton area of Pulaski County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The body was transported to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke, and an investigation into the situation is ongoing, according to a release on the department’s Facebook page.

The sheriff's office is not releasing any other information at this time.

