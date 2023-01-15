Body found in New River in Pulaski County

The body of a male was recovered from the New River on Saturday in the 4000 block of Clarks Ferry Road in the Delton area of Pulaski County, according to the sheriff’s office.
The body was transported to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke, and an investigation into the situation is ongoing, according to a release on the department’s Facebook page.
The sheriff's office is not releasing any other information at this time.
Sam Wall
Sam Wall covers Roanoke County and Salem. He can be reached at (540) 981-3356 or sam.wall@roanoke.com
