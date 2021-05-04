Body found in Roanoke ID'd as missing woman with dementia

The community had helped scour the neighborhood and kept up awareness of the case in the hope of finding Hodges.

Francis said, while not the outcome hoped for, she was grateful that Hodges could be laid to rest now. The outpouring of support for Hodges and for those who knew her has been incredible, she added.

As the weeks went on, Francis said people who had never met Hodges offered help, posted flyers or assisted in searching.

“I’m just thankful for everything the whole village has done,” she said, referring to Grandin Village, a close-knit area.

“It’s been nice to see how many people have cared,” she said. “The neighbors here look out for each other.”

Had circumstances been reversed, Francis added, Hodges would have been right there to help someone else.

“She was an advocate for everything she believed in that would help others,” she said. “That’s what she was like. We knew that. We felt that. We knew we needed to find her.”

